Sports, Friday, September 4th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant-Tipton Headlines Week Two:

The Mount Pleasant Panther football team (1-0) will travel to battle Tipton tonight (0-1) to headline our week two matchups in the KILJ-listening area.

Mount Pleasant, who started their season with a 28-27 week one victory over Clear Creek-Amana, will look to start their season 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

Tonight’s tilt was originally scheduled to be Mount Pleasant-Pella, but the Little Dutch opted out and now they’ll play Harlan tonight in ranked matchup.

That left the Panthers scrambling to find Tipton, who suffered a 17-8 week one loss to West Branch.

Mount Pleasant will go as far as senior quarterback Jack Johnson will take them this year. Johnson was sublime in the Panthers’ win last week finishing with 330 total yards and three touchdowns, all on the ground.

Tipton was led by their quarterback Payten Elijah, who had 194 total yards and one score.

Tonight’s game will kick at 7:00 p.m., with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Other premier area games tonight include:

WACO (1-0) at New London (1-0), 7:00 p.m.

Winfield-Mount Union (1-0) at Montezuma (1-0), 7:00 p.m.

Central Lee at Van Buren County, 7:00 p.m.

Mediapolis (0-1) at Wapello (0-0), 7:00 p.m.

Fairfield at West Burlington/Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Burlington vs. Davenport North, 7:15 p.m.

Keokuk vs. Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Madison vs. Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Solon, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Volleyball Sweeps Washington:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team picked up win number two last night when they swept conference rival Washington last night.

The Panthers earned 25-11, 25-11 and 25-13 victories to sweep the Demons, who fell to 0-2.

Mount Pleasant, now 2-4, will take on Keokuk next Tuesday night at Keokuk, with first serve set for 7:30 p.m.

In other area volleyball last night, Winfield-Mount Union rallied after dropping the first game to take down Pekin 3-1.

The Wolves fell 25-23 in the opener but rallied for 25-14, 25-14 and 25-13 victories to improve their ledger to 5-2.

Jenna Buffington paced Winfield’s offense with 11 kills.

#3 New London picked up a 3-1 victory over Central Lee last night to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Tigers throttled Central Lee out of the chute with a 25-7 win in game one, only to see the Lady Hawks counter punch with a 25-17 game two “w.”

New London then pulled out consecutive 28-26 wins in games three and four.

Abby Wellman led Central Lee’s attack with 16 kills.

Danville-New London Goes 1-2 at Wildwood:

The second-ranked Danville-New London boys’ cross country team took first, while the girls’ team placed second at the Wildwood Invitational held in Ottumwa, last night.

Ty Carr finished second overall, followed by Alexander Julian who took third, Seth Bailey was 8th, Oliver Sowell went 9th and Rylan Martin scored a 10th place finish.

Pekin finished second in the boys’ standings.

On the girls’ side, third-ranked Addison Parrott won with a time of 21:00.2, defeating Pekin’s Meghan Coulter.

Kamryn Sherwood finished 11th for Danville-New London, while Penelope Sowell, Carissa Mackey and Cassidy Yaley were all top-30 finishers.

No Fans for Cyclone Volleyball, Soccer:

Iowa State has announced their home volleyball and soccer matches will not be open to the public this season.

Their first home soccer match is September 25th against Baylor while the first volleyball home date is October 2-3 against Texas Tech.

The announcement comes just days after Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard reversed action on having fans at the Cyclone football home opener against Louisiana on September 12th.