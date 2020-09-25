Sports, Friday, September 25th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

SEISC Volleyball Pool Play Sees Top Seeds Advance:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference volleyball pool tournament played their first round yesterday and all of the host seeds except for Louisa-Muscatine has advanced to Saturday night’s finals at SCC.

Here are the full results:

Winfield Pool:

Winfield-Mount Union 25, Columbus 3

Winfield-Mount Union 25, Columbus 19

Pekin withdrew from the tournament because of COVID-19.

New London Pool:

New London 25, Danville 14

New London 25, Danville 7

Mediapolis withdrew because of COVID-19.

Holy Trinity Pool:

Holy Trinity 25, Lone Tree 13; Holy Trinity 25, Lone Tree 9

Van Buren 25, Lone Tree; Van Buren 25, Lone Tree 8

Holy Trinity 25, Van Buren 19; Holy Trinity 12

Central Lee Pool:

Central Lee 25, Hillcrest 9; Central Lee 25, Hillcrest 11

Notre Dame 25, Hillcrest 12; Notre Dame 25, Hillcrest 9

Central Lee 25, Notre Dame 16; Central Lee 25, Notre Dame 23

WACO Pool:

WACO 25, Highland 11; WACO 25, Highland 10

Wapello 25, Highland 20; Highland 27, Wapello 25; Wapello 15, Highland 9

WACO 25, Wapello 17; WACO 25, Wapello 11

Louisa-Muscatine Pool:

Louisa-Muscatine 25, Cardinal 22; Louisa-Muscatine 25, Cardinal 21

West Burlington 25, Cardinal 16; West Burlington 25, Cardinal 14

West Burlington 25, Louisa-Muscatine 17; West Burlington 25, Louisa-Muscatine 8

The finals bracket has also been announced for Saturday at SCC.

The top seed is Holy Trinity, they’ll await the winner of the 4-5 matchup that pits Winfield-Mount Union against West Burlington.

New London is the second seed.

Like Holy Trinity, the Tigers have a bye to the second round. They’ll scrap with the winner of WACO-Central Lee.

Friday Night Lights Return to KILJ, Region:

A matchup of 3-1 programs will take place in New London, while Mount Pleasant looks to get back into the win column in this weekend’s edition of the Friday Football Feast.

In New London, the 3-1 Tigers will host the upstart (3-1) Winfield-Mount Union Wolves for their homecoming matchup.

Winfield has won two straight, including a 28-12 victory over Iowa Valley, last weekend.

Cam Buffington was the bell cow for the Wolves, rushing for nearly 200 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, New London rebounded nicely from a tough loss against Montezuma to win last week 54-26 over Lone Tree.

Sophomore running back Blaise Porter has rushed for 718 yards and 13 touchdowns and will be the unquestioned workhorse for Mark McSorely’s group this evening.

Kickoff at New London is set for 7:00 p.m.

In Keokuk tonight, the 2-2 Mount Pleasant football team will look to get back into the win column when they battle the Keokuk Chiefs, who are also 2-2 this year.

Senior quarterback Jack Johnson has been dynamite for the Panthers totaling over 1200 total yards this year — good for second in Class 3A. He’s punched in 13 scores through four weeks, which is 6th in Class 3A.

Keokuk quarterback Corey Skinner is the straw that stirs the Chiefs drink.

Skinner has scored nine total touchdowns this year, five through the air and four via the ground.

It will be imperative for the Panthers to get after him tonight to pull out a victory.

Air-time on KILJ will be 7:00 p.m. for the Panther Tailgate Show, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Other regional contests tonight include:

Wapello at Columbus

North Cedar vs. Highland

Cardinal vs. Mediapolis

West Burlington/Notre Dame vs. North Tama

Sigourney-Keota vs. Pekin

WACO vs. Tri-County

Louisa-Muscatine vs. Van Buren County

Fairfield vs. Washington

Fort Madison vs. Burlington

UNI Football Releases 2021 Spring Schedule:

The Northern Iowa football team will open the 2021 football season at home on February 20th against Illinois State, the school has announced.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled the conference schedules on Thursday for the delayed season.

After opening at home, the Panthers go to South Dakota for a Friday night game on February 26th. On March 6th, they return home to meet Missouri State before three straight road games at Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and Youngstown State.

After a bye week on April 3rd, UNI welcomes North Dakota State and South Dakota State on April 10th and 17th, respectively.