Sports, Friday, September 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

KILJ is back with another Friday Football feast today with a huge set of area games and an Iowa Wesleyan game tomorrow afternoon.

In Class 3A, Mount Pleasant will aim to get back into the win column when they travel to take on Central Lee.

The Panthers, #10 in last week’s polls, dropped out following a 55-20 loss to #5 Pella.

This week, they draw Central Lee, who was defeated big last week by Class 2A #6 Mediapolis. The Hawks dropped their week one matchup to Fort Madison, 21-7.

It’s a prime get right spot for the Panthers who figure to once again lean on the running game exploits of Jack Johnson and Logan Bass.

Bass has been excellent this season for head coach Shawn Striegel, leading the Panthers’ ground game with 198 yards over two games and two scores.

Brody Bender is off to terrific start in his varsity debut.

The senior signal-caller is 21-of-41 with four touchdowns to just one interception good for a quarterback rating of 150.4.

Rylan Seberg is pacing the air game with 195 yards receiving on just nine grabs he has one touchdown as well.

Tonight’s game will kick at 7:00 p.m. at Central Lee High School.

You can hear coverage of the game right here beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The New London football team, up to #3 in the latest Radio Iowa poll, will have their hands full tonight in a much anticipated matchup with the WACO Warriors.

Last week the Tigers put up 71 points in their home opener in a win over Moravia.

Shea Summerfield enjoyed a coming out party rushing for six scores on the ground and 277 yards.

Summerfield missed all of last year with a scary season ending hip injury, head coach Mark McSorley said he was happy to see Summerfield rebound like he did last week.

“It’s one thing to know what your body is capable of, it’s another to go out and let it go” McSorley told KILJ.

“With the offensive line we have in front of him, I think it’s got to be a huge booster for him confidence wise.”

This week’s matchup with WACO is highly anticipated as it pits two of the best area players in Summerfield for New London and Nik Coble for WACO.

They’ll kick at 7:00 p.m. from WACO tonight.

Other area and district matchups tonight:

Clear Creek-Amana at Fort Madison

Keokuk at West Burlington

#2 Solon at Marion

#10 Washington at Iowa City Liberty

Oskaloosa at Fairfield

Winfield-Mount Union at Montezuma

#6 Mediapolis at Pekin

High School Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ cross country team was able to secure a 2nd place team finish at yesterday’s invite at Fairfield High School.

Senior Abby Ryon finished 2nd overall individually for the Panthers.

For the rest of the Panthers individually:

Maggie Jennings, 6 th

Abby Blint, 7 th

Christina Carthey, 9th

Here’s head coach Lyle Murray’s full report:

LYLEMURRAY

In JV girls, Claire Holtkamp was the individual champion!

In middle school, Alexis Wagner was 17th with a 12:09 for the top Mount Pleasant girls’ performer.

Ben Carthey paced the middle school boys over the 1.6 mile course with a 9:42, 2nd place finish.

In varsity boys’ Luke Ryon was Mount Pleasant’s top finisher, claiming a 30th place finish with a time of 19:44.83.

Logan White finished 31st, Nick McCormick 32nd.

Here’s head coach Mitch Anderson’s full report:

MITCHANDERSON

Volleyball:

The New London volleyball team earned a huge win last night over Holy Trinity Catholic, 3-1.

New London won games one and two, 25-18, 25-20; only to see Holy Trinity come back in game three to win 25-17.

The Tigers, however, clinched the victory with a solid effort in game four winning 25-22.

Addie Pry had 13 kills to lead New London while freshman Keura Williams had eight.

Marah Hartrick had 34 digs in the back row for the Tigers, who are now 9-2.

Kassi Randolph led Holy Trinity with 17 kills in the losing effort.

Maria Rauenbuehler had 25 digs.

Holy Trinity is now 5-3.

The Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team lost their conference opener last night in straight sets, 3-0 to the Webster University Gorloks.

Lida Landre (SR/Loomis, CA) led the Tigers with 14 kills for the match. Paige Kammerer (SR/Burlington, IA) led with assists, having 14. Jenna Murphy (JR/Pella, IA) led with digs, recording 15 for the night.

The Tigers travel to Galesburg, IL for the Knox College Tournament this Friday and Saturday. They are now 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.