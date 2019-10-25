Sports, Friday, October 25th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant Panther girls’ and boys’ cross country teams competed at Solon last night in a Class 3A State Qualifier.

The Panthers will be represented in the 3A State Meet by senior Abby Ryon.

Ryan ran 19:01.7, good enough for second overall, to qualify individually to the state meet — which is held each year in Fort Dodge.

Her time was second only to Center Point-Urbana’s Adrianna Katcher, who ran 18:46.6 last night.

It was more of the same for Ryon who has turned into one of the state’s most consistent runners.

Sophomore’s Abby Blint and Monroe Swain’s futures are undoubtedly bright.

Blint finished 20th overall in a time of 21:02.1, while Swain concluded her season with a 21:19 just missing out on qualifying for the state meet.

It would be a surprise to no one to see both of them punch their tickets next year.

Kendall Dascher finished 24th, while Maggie Jennings and Cristina Carthey finished 29th and 30th respectively.

The Panthers ended their season collectively with a 5th place honor last night. Solon ended up taking team honors last night, followed up by Center Point-Urbana, Grinnell and Davenport Assumption.

Ryon, again an individual qualifier for the state meet, will race at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, November 2nd at 12:00 p.m.

The 3A awards ceremony will be at 1:20 p.m.

Meanwhile on the boys’ side of things, it was a 9th place finish for Mitch Anderson’s group lead by a pair of seniors in Logan White — who ran 18:31.2 —- and Nick McCormick who finished at 18:36.

Junior Logan Lee went 46th in a time of 18:48 while sophomore Nate McWilliams finished in 18:48.3.

Clear Creek-Amana’s Brandon Barker was the meet medalist, blazing to a 16:20.8. Clear Creek-Amana was the top team finisher as well, followed up by Center Point-Urbana and Grinnell.

Other area runners heading to the State Meet:

Danville-New London’s boys’ team finished 3 rd in Williamsburg, qualifying as a team to the State Meet. They’ll run at 1:30 p.m., November 2 nd in Fort Dodge.

in Williamsburg, qualifying as a team to the State Meet. They’ll run at 1:30 p.m., November 2 in Fort Dodge. Holy Trinity senior Matt Hellige (17:31.01)

Van Buren’s Jonah Heckenburg (17:59.14)

Winfield-Mount Union’s Brody Barton (18:06.21)

WACO’s Jonah Egli (18:08.17)

Danville-New London’s Addison Parrott (19:39)

Prep Football:

What a night it should be in the final week of the regular season in the Iowa High School Football season.

Several area teams have an opportunity to punch their tickets into their respective classes’ playoff field.

Starting in Mount Pleasant, as the 6-2 Panthers will travel to take on bitter rival Washington in a play-in game into the Class 3A playoff field.

As it stands today, the Panthers are currently #15 in the Class 3A RPI, while the Demons clock in at #14. Solon has already punched their ticket as district champion.

The winner tonight will assure themselves a spot in the bracket, while the loser is probably on the outside looking in.

Tonight would be the perfect night for Mount Pleasant to get revenge on Washington.

The Demons have won 8 of the last night 9 matchups between the teams, with Mount Pleasant’s last win against Washington coming in 2008.

Brody Bender, Logan Bass, Jack Johnson and Rylan Seberg will be relied on heavily tonight on offense, while Jaden Davis and Brevin Wilson will anchor the defense.

Tonight promises to be an all-time classic with such high stakes on the line.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m., air-time on KILJ will be 7:00 p.m.

In Class 1A, the Mediapolis Bulldogs will be playing in a do-or-die game tonight as well against undefeated Sigourney-Keota.

Despite the gorgeous records by both teams, they’re hurt by what the state and computer rankings believe are “soft” schedules.

If Mediapolis would win, Sigourney-Keota would almost certainly miss the playoffs despite going 8-1. The same could be said for Mediapolis on the contrary, they’d be left out of the playoff field despite a 7-2 regular season record.

In 8-man, everything could go topsy-turvy in District Four.

H-L-V Victor is 5-1 in the district but New London, Montezuma and Lone Tree are all one game behind at 4-2.

Mark McSorely’s group will have to beat Montezuma on the road tonight in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. A win would get them to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the district.

For things to go really crazy tonight, you’ll be wanting to cheer for Iowa Valley to beat H-L-V and Lone Tree to take down English Valleys.

That would create a three-way tie for first in the district between New London, H-L-V and Lone Tree, and if that would be the case they’ll have a rock-paper-scissors tournament to determine the winner (just kidding).

The tiebreakers are even more confusing.

This will be an amazing finish tonight.

There’s an outside chance this district gets four representatives into the 8-man playoff field.