Sports, Friday, October 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Danville-New London Boys Cruise to First Place at State Qualifying Meet:

The Danville-New London boys’ cross country team, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A, cruised to yet another team title, as they qualified for next weekend’s Class 2A State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge.

Danville-New London finished with 36 team points, 23 points to the good of Mid-Prairie.

Williamsburg placed third with 82 points.

Individually, Danville-New London’s Ty Carr won the meet, he ran 16:39 even, while teammate Alexander Julian took home third, running 16:57.

Mid-Prairie’s Jamison Stutzman was sandwiched between the two Bears for second, running 16:46.

Danville-New London will compete on Day Two (Saturday) of the 2020 State Cross Country Meet, at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Parrott Second, Danville-New London Third at Girls’ Race:

Danville-New London senior Addison Parrot went 19:19 even, as Parrott’s effort aided the Danville-New London girls’ cross country team to a third-place finish at yesterday afternoon’s state qualifying meet in Williamsburg.

The third-place finish means the Bears automatically qualify as a team for next weekend’s State Cross Country Meet.

Bear junior Carrisa Mackey was the next finisher for Danville-New London, running 21:50 even to place 19th.

Kamryn Sherwood placed 21st, while Cassidy Yaley took 28th.

Mid-Prairie won the girls’ meet with just 21 points, led by terrific freshman Danielle Hostetler — who took first with a time of 18:47.8.

Williamsburg placed second in the team standings with the 5th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 17th overall finishers.

Central Lee placed 7th as a team.

Mount Pleasant Volleyball Bows Out to Burlington:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team, aiming to defeat Burlington for the second time in as many weeks, stumbled out of the gates and couldn’t recover as the second-seed Burlington Greyhounds swept the Panthers at Don Gibbs Court, last night.

The Greyhounds won 25-12, 25-22 and 25-13 to advance to Tuesday night’s Class 4A Regional Final where they’ll meet No. 3 North Scott (21-4).

The Lady Lancers knocked off Fairfield last night.

Mount Pleasant ends their season with an SEC Championship and a record of 15-17.

The Panthers won five of their last seven tilts.

Playoff Football Feast Brings us to Eldridge, Tonight:

Our playoff football feast resets in Round Two of the Iowa High School Football Playoffs as the Mount Pleasant Panther football team (4-3) will look to upset the 4-1 North Scott Lancers.

Panther quarterback Jack Johnson has been lights out when healthy and was dynamic again last week, passing for 172 yards, rushing for another 113 and totaling three touchdowns.

Fellow senior wide receiver Chase Williamson has elevated his game to the next level over the final three weeks of the year.

Williamson is averaging over 96 yards receiving over the last three games and will need to be targeted early and often against a Lancer defense that has posted three shut-outs and is tied for third in Class 3A in sacks with 18.

“He sets people up, he does it from the very first snap. He’s smart, he plays the game well. He’s stepping it up all over the place. He’s dangerous.”

Tonight’s game will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. from Lancer Stadium, coverage on KILJ-FM will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Panther Tailgate Show.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will be on the call.

In Class 1A, Mediapolis (6-2) will travel to take on West Branch (5-2) tonight in a second-round matchup. The Bulldogs and Bears have not met in their schools’ history, per Varsity Bound.

Mediapolis quarterback Regan Thornburg has been a thorn in the side of opposing defenses account for 936 yards passing and 16 total touchdowns. When he’s on, the Bulldog attack is tough to stop.

The emergence of sophomore tailback Anthony Isley has also come at a convenient team, as Isley as surged for 669 yards and nine scores after being inserted as the team’s workhorse back.

They’ll call on his fresh legs early and often tonight against a West Branch team that has been just average against the run this season.

That game will kick at 7:00 p.m. at the famous Little Rose Bowl in West Branch.

And in 8-player, the New London football team (6-1) will see a familiar opponent tonight when they host the English Valleys Bears (7-1) in a second round tilt.

After not playing this year due to the shortened district schedule, this is the first time the Super Conference foes will meet since New London throttled the Bears 78-20 one year ago.

Sophomore phenom Blaise Porter will get the headlines — rightfully so — he’s been electric since taking over the full-time quarterbacking role, but head coach Mark McSorely also wants to praise his offensive line that has been dominant all-season long.

“I’m really proud of those guys [up front], they don’t make a fuss. I don’t know if it’s how we teach it, or just keeping it simple for those guys. It’s just as much mental as it is physical.” McSorely said.

English Valleys picked up a 56-13 win last week to earn the right to battle New London, tonight.

They’re led by senior quarterback Cole Stephenson, who’s tossed 20 touchdowns to just four interceptions and by junior running back Beau Flander who has put up a video-game like 1,484 yards on the ground and 25 scores.

Kickoff from New London High School is set for 7:00 p.m.

Other area games tonight: