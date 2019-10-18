Sports, Friday, October 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ cross country team are conference champions!

Yesterday on their home course, the Panther girls led by first-place winner Abby Ryon and second-place runner up Abby Blint suffocated the competition en route to the dominant team victory.

When it was all said and done the Panthers ended with the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th finishers last night.

Abby Ryon was named the individual conference champion, blazing her way to a 19:54.02.

Abby Blint ran 20:48.93.

Mount Pleasant followed those two up with Cristina Carthey, Monroe Swain, Kendall Dascher, Maggie Jennings and Belle Meador.

The Panther girls’ finished with a team-score of 18.

Fort Madison came in second with a team-score of 60.

Washington placed third.

The boys’ race was much closer, but it was Fort Madison earning conference champion honors scoring 54 points — just one better than second place Washington.

Mount Pleasant boys’ finished fifth with 85 points.

The Panthers’ top scorer was 10th place finisher Logan White who ran 18:07.78.

He was followed up by Nick McCormick (16th), Luke Ryon (19th) and Logan Lee (21st).

The postseason pairings for both boys’ and girls’ have been announced as well by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

The Panther boys’ and girls’ will run at the Solon site with the likes of Davenport Assumption, Center Point-Urbana, Central DeWitt, Clear Creek-Amana, Fort Madison, Grinnell, Keokuk, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon, West Burlington-Notre Dame, Solon and Washington.

The middle school girls’ were also runners-up last night.

The Panthers were paced by Elsie Lange’s 2nd place finish in a time of 12:51. Also scoring for the Panthers were Charice Auwerda in 8th place, Alexis Wagner in 9th place, Courtney Raub was 23rd while Tori Wilson finished in 27th place.

The middle school boys ended in 3rd place. The boys were led by Ben Carthey’s 4th place finish in 11:52. Following him were J.C. Sitar in 23rd place, Kaiden Dietzenbach in 24th place, Nate Stroud in 25th place, and Brayton Hutson in 26th place.

Prep Football:

It’s week eight of the Iowa High School Football season and another Friday Football is set to commence as unfortunately the regular season screeches to a halt following next week’s games.

Tonight, however, is senior night at Evans Field as the Mount Pleasant Panthers (5-2) will look to get back into the win column when they host the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison (4-3).

The Panthers were defeated last week by district-leading and #2 (3A) Solon (7-0) while Fort Madison was defeated by Washington, 36-7.

It’ll be important for senior quarterback Brody Bender to bounce back this week — last week the senior gunslinger was intercepted twice.

Prior to last week, Bender had just one interception the entire season.

Logan Bass and Jack Johnson will continue to split the lion’s share of the backfield touches for the Panthers.

Bass gashed Solon last week for 131 yards and a score on 17 totes.

He’s currently second in the district in rushing on the season with 621 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rylan Seberg still leads the district in receiving with 647 yards and 8 touchdowns and the Panthers will have to rely on the dynamic senior once again tonight.

Fort Madison is led by their tailback Diego Lozano, who’s rushed for 345 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

Quarterback Will Larson is completing 49% of his passes this season, with seven scores to three interceptions.

Tonight’s game will kick at 7:30 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Other area games of note tonight:

Keokuk at Solon

Washington at Fairfield

Lone Tree at WACO

Winfield-Mount Union at HLV

Iowa Valley at New London

Van Buren at Mediapolis

Prep Volleyball:

It was a busy night at Mediapolis as the Bulldogs hosted a tournament of their own yesterday. Mediapolis improved to 39-1 winning all three of their matches last night.

The Bulldogs took down Holy Trinity, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Fort Madison sweeping the latter.

Mediapolis will await the winner of Danville and Pekin next week in the first round of the playoffs. They’ll, of course, get that match at home.