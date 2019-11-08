Sports, Friday, November 8th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

Tonight marks the second round of the Iowa High School Football Playoffs as several teams will punch their ticket to the dome and the state semifinals.

In 8-man, H-L-V, district foes with New London, WACO, and Winfield will take on Turkey Valley tonight at Turkey Valley High School.

Turkey Valley defeated Rockford last week 52-8, while H-L-V squeaked by Midland 28-22. That game will kick off tonight at 7:00 p.m.

#1 Don Bosco, who defeated New London last week, will host Easton Valley this evening.

Easton Valley stampeded Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-6 last Friday.

In other 8-man action, Remsen St. Mary’s tangos with Fremont-Mills and the Wheelers of Audubon will host CAM.

In 1A, Iowa City Regina, who defeated district champion Mediapolis last week, travels to West Branch tonight for at duel with the Bears.

Regina narrowly escaped with a 23-19 over Mediapolis last week.

The winner of Regina-West Branch will get Van Meter or South Central Calhoun.

3A might be the most competitive district with all eight teams remaining having a legitimate argument that they could win it all.

Washington, district runners-up in 3A-6, was romped by Western Dubuque last week 42-10 and now the Bobcats will take on North Scott tonight.

North Scott clipped perennial power Cedar Rapids Xavier last week, 9-3.

District 6 champion Solon outlasted Iowa City Liberty 14-7 last week and will take on surging Pella, both of which were common opponents to Mount Pleasant this season.

Pella swash-buckled then undefeated Independence last week, 24-6.

On the bottom of the bracket Sergeant Bluff-Luton welcomes in Norwalk, while Lewis Central will go toe-to-toe with Dallas Center-Grimes.

And lastly, in 4A, West Des Moines Valley, led by former Mount Pleasant standout Creighton Mitchell will take on Waukee tonight.

Don’t let Waukee’s three-loss record fool you, the Indians are the real deal.

Last week they knocked off Cedar Rapids Prairie 45-15, while Valley mollywhopped Indianola 42-7.

In other 4A action tonight, it’ll be Urbandale and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Falls versus Bettendorf and Dowling and Ankeny.

Prep Volleyball:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference announced their 2019 All-Conference teams yesterday.

First-Team hitters included Helaina Hillyard and Ruthie Jahn of Mediapolis, Jenna Buffington of Winfield Mount-Union and Morgan Graber of WACO.

Kassi Randolph of Holy Trinity and Olivia Moehle of Mediapolis were named first-team as setters.

First-Team libero’s included Kyndal Townsley of Winfield-Mount Union and Aubri Garsney of WACO.

Mediapolis’ also had the North Division Player of the Year in Helaina Hillyard, while their coach, Erin Steffener, was named Coach of the Year.

The state volleyball team will kick from Cedar Rapids on Tuesday with 5A hitting the court to begin proceedings.

Holy Trinity will play Wednesday night against Council Bluffs St. Albert.

First serve is set for 6:00 p.m.

We’ll take the air at 5:30 p.m. with the Menke and Company “Meet the Players” Show.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football team will take on Greenville University tomorrow in Greenville as the Tigers aim to get into the win column.

Greenville has won each of the last two meetings between these two teams.

They come in with a record of 6-2, fresh off a huge win over MacMurray.

Wesleyan fell to College of Saint Scholastica last weekend.

Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. from Greenville, Illinois.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Wisconsin Badgers tomorrow with kick-off slated for 3:00 p.m.

KILJ-FM will coverage with air-time set for 1:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones will battle the 9th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

Kick-off from Norman will be 7:00 p.m.

Air-time is set for 5:00 p.m.