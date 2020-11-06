Sports, Friday, November 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Nikes Reign Supreme, Topple 1A Power in First Ever State Championship:

Junior Katy Stephens had 22 kills, while Josie Bentz and Gabby Deery finished with 18 and 14 respectively as the No. 7 Burlington-Notre Dame Nike volleyball team captured the programs first ever State Championship, defeating No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3-1 last night at Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

Stephens in particular was simply indefensible at times for a versatile and potent Nike attack.

“Katy is 100 percent all the time — and we’re still working on things with her. Sometimes the [ball] doesn’t come as clean off her hand and get that spin, but she gets up so high, there’s not a whole lot you can do to stop her” head coach Mike Davis said.

Notre Dame take took set one 25-20, set three 25-18 and set four 26-24 — their first two set victories were aided by the exploits, both offensively and defensively by Josie Bentz.

Bentz again finished with 18 kills, but it was her 17 digs that paved the way for Notre Dame to win.

The junior do-it-all superstar was routinely providing great clearance on every glancing right-hand attack by Gladbrook’s superhero Saari Kuehl, a Southwest Minnesota State recruit.

Kuehl came into the tournament with the top kills per set among qualifiers, and while she was dominant for stretches, it was Bentz — and all of Notre Dame’s defense — that wound up with the last laugh.

Gladbrook’s lone victory — set two 25-21 — was in large part due to Kuehl’s eight kill performance in the set.

But Notre Dame kept their pace and kept playing Nike volleyball.

“We came in with some asterisks by our team. We want to prove we’re a great team, even though we are beating these ranked teams. We have to win this whole thing” Davis said.

“Now that we’ve got that trophy in our hands, no one can say anything.”

Their win ended their season with a record of 19-5, while Gladbrook-Reinbeck finished 34-3.

Notre Dame will return all key parts of their offense, losing only libero Karli Artman due to graduation, meaning a repeat is squarely in the realm of possibility.

1A All-Tournament Team Announced:

The Class 1A All-Tournament Team was announced at the conclusion of Notre Dame’s win, here’s the full roster:

Josie Bentz, Burlington-Notre Dame

Ava Wyatt, Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Cadence Goebel, Gehlen Catholic

Allie Petry, St. Albert

Gabby Gergen, Janesville

Saari Kuehl, Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Katy Stephens, Burlington-Notre Dame, Captain

IGHSAU Day 4 Volleyball Scoreboard:

Class 2A

No. 3 Dike-New Hartford 3, No. 5 Denver 0

Class 3A

No. 1 Osage 3, No. 3 Mount Vernon 0

Class 4A

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, No. 6 West Delaware 0

Class 5A

No. 2 Ankeny 3, No. 5 Iowa City Liberty 1

Iowa High School Football Round of 8 Begins Tonight:

The Iowa High School football playoffs continue with the Round of 8 games being played statewide.

Here’s a look at all the matchups starting in 8-man:

8-Man

Remsen-St. Mary’s vs. Audubon

CAM vs. Fremont-Mills

Janesville vs. Don Bosco

Easton Valley vs. Montezuma

Class A

St. Albert vs. Logan-Magnolia

West Hancock vs. Grundy Center

Wapsie Valley vs. Regina

MFL-Mar Mac vs. Saint Ansgar

Class 1A

OABCIG vs. West Sioux

South Central Calhoun vs. Southeast Valley

Van Meter vs. Underwood

Columbus Catholic vs. Sigourney-Keota

Class 2A

Central Lyon vs. West Lyon

West Marshall vs. PCM

Camanche vs. West Liberty

Waukon vs. Solon

Class 3A

Boyden Hull-Rock Valley vs. Webster City

Lewis Central vs. Harlan

Grinnell vs. Xavier

West Delaware vs. North Scott

Class 4A

Pleasant Valley vs. Iowa City West

Southeast Polk vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Ankeny vs. Waukee

Dowling Catholic vs. West Des Moines Valley