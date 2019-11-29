Sports, Friday, November 29th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Football:

The Iowa Hawkeye football team will look to keep their good times rolling both this year and against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes have won the last four games in the series but coach Kirk Ferentz expects another close game like Iowa’s win a year ago.

“I’m pretty optimistic, but there’s not a lot of things that stick out, I expect every game to be hard and what we had last year is probably what we’re going to expect this year” Ferentz said.

Ferentz says the Hawkeyes need to contain dual threat quarterback Adrian Martinez.

“We couldn’t contain him, we couldn’t slow him down. It’s a real problem for us, we have to slow him down because we had a problem last year” Ferentz explained.

This afternoon’s game will begin at 1:30 p.m., but coverage on KILJ will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the Hawkeye Tailgate Show.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones are back in action tomorrow, against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman says the Wildcats face a difficult challenge at home on Saturday against Iowa State.

Both teams enter the final week of the regular season at 7-4.

“Matt Campbell does a phenomenal job, I have a lot of respect for Matt [Campbell] and his players believe and buy in to what they’re being taught.” Klieman told reporters yesterday.

Klieman says the Cyclones are solid on both sides of the ball.

“Defensively they don’t miss fits, they’re physical and fundamental. Offensively, I really like Brock Purdy. He’s a fun guy to watch, he just makes plays all over the field.”

In Division III ball this weekend, former New London Tiger standout Darius Whaley and his Wartburg Knight football team will be on the road this weekend in the second round of the Division III playoffs.

Wartburg cruised past Hope College in the first round last week.

“It’ll be a great challenge for our group. We’ve been there a few times, I think we have a good idea of what we’re in for. Our guys our excited for it” said Wartburg head coach Rick Willis.

They’ll begin at 12:00 noon on Saturday from Whitewater.

In NAIA action, Pat Canby and his Grand View Viking football team will host #5 College of Idaho tomorrow in the second round of the NAIA football playoffs.

Canby and the Vikings squeaked out a 31-30 over Concordia last week.

College Volleyball:

The Missouri Valley Conference announced their 2019 All-Conference teams and several Panthers were honored.

Senior Karlie Taylor, of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, niece of Mount Pleasant’s Tim Taylor and family, was named the Conference Player of the Year.

Taylor is the eighth player in UNI history to win the conference Player of the Year honor and second-straight after Piper

Thomas won the award a year ago. The senior outside hitter enters the tournament with 1,667 career kills, ranking third all-time at UNI.

The Panthers, 23-9, will be hosting the MVC Tournament at the UNI Dome beginning tonight.

College Basketball:

In college hoops last night, it was Iowa upsetting #12 Texas Tech, 72-61 in the Las Vegas Invitational. Jordan Bohannon had 20 points in the win.

Iowa State cruised by Alabama in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, 104-89.

Today, Iowa State will take on #13 Seton Hall, they’ll tip at 6:00 p.m.

Iowa will battle the Aztecs of San Diego State.

They’ll tip tonight at 9:30 p.m.