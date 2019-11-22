Sports, Friday, November 22nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

Today marks Day Two of State Championship week at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls as Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 4A will take to the turf today.

Yesterday’s results:

Eight-Player

#3 Don Bosco, Gilbertville 35, Audubon 19

Class A

#1 West Hancock, Britt, 21 vs. #5 Grundy Center 17

Class 3A

#2 Western Dubuque 37, #1 Solon 17.

Today’s matchups include:

Class 1A

#1 Van Meter vs. #5 West Lyon, Inwood

Class 2A

#1 Waukon vs. #4 OABCIG

Class 4A

#1 Valley, W.D.M. vs. #3 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M.

Staying in prep football, Henry Lutovsky announced his decision to play football for the University of Nebraska in two years’ time.

The junior offensive lineman was one of the most sought after recruits in the country with SEC schools Georgia and Missouri both vying for his services.

His commitment to the Huskers has now signaled a bit of a pipeline from the Hawkeye State to the Husker State.

Lutovsky became the third prized recruit in the last three years to commit to Nebraska with the other being 2019 defensive end Mosai Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock) and 2020 defensive end Blaise Gunnerson (Kuemper Catholic)

“I’m really good friends with those guys and I think it’s cool how some of the kids in Iowa and everyone expects them to be Hawkeye fans and play football at Iowa, but that’s not always the case. I think a lot of people in my class really like this new staff [at Nebraska].” Lutovsky explained.

That new staff is spearheaded by former Husker quarterback Scott Frost.

Iowa will play at Nebraska one week from today.

College Football:

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference released their All-Conference teams yesterday for the 2019 football season.

Iowa Wesleyan defensive back Jaheem Hampton (FR/Whigham, GA) was selected as 2nd Team All-Conference.

In 10 games this season, Hampton was able to record 26 tackles, 19 of which were solo.

Hampton also had 2 interceptions, broke up 8 passes, and blocked one kick.

Marco Ventura (JR/Davenport, IA) was honored as a member of the UMAC Football All-Sportsmanship team.

Ventura was also a member of the Tiger defense. He recorded 46 total tackles, 25 of which were solo.

Ventura added 1 interception for 5 yards, 1 pass breakup and a quarterback hit.

Former New London Tiger and 2018 State Champion Darius Whaley and his Wartburg Knight football team are all set to make the trip east to battle Hope College tomorrow in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs.

Head coach Rick Willis says the key to a Knight victory will be slowing down a Hope run game that averaged 284 yards per game on the ground.

“They’re really committed to the run game and big, strong, tough quarterback and he’s very involved in the run game. So, it’ll be a challenge and we’re going to have to do a great job getting that stopped to start with.” Willis explained.

They’ll kick tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. (CDT).

Prep Basketball:

In 7th grade basketball last night:

A Game

MP 34

Keokuk 52

Leading Scorers:

Payton Walker – 15 points

Zach Newton – 9 points

B Game

MP 13

Keokuk 34

Leading Scorer:

Shawden Turner – 8 points

C Game

MP 8

Keokuk 6

Leading Scorer:

Aaron Moler – 4 points

And in 8th grade girls’ basketball it was Mount Pleasant 25, Keokuk 17.

Emma Starr had 8 points to lead the way.

The B-Team also won, 20-10.