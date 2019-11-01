Sports, Friday, November 1st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

What a night it was for Melissa Freesmeier and her Holy Trinity Catholic Crusaders.

Facing the adversity of playing a neutral site “home” game, the Crusaders went out and flat out dominated the Seymour Warriors in yesterday’s Class 1A Region 8 Semifinal.

Holy Trinity swept Seymour 25-4, 25-11, 25-7 to set themselves one game between another state tournament appearance.

Claire Pothitakis had 11 kills on 18 attack attempts to lead the offensive charge for the Crusaders. Bailey Hellweg added nine, while Avery Hopper chipped in with eight.

Kassi Randolph had seven in the victory, as well.

Randolph also paced the Crusader offense with a sublime 20 assists, the do-it-all sophomore also recorded six digs.

Maria Rauenbuehler led the defensive efforts with seven.

On the night, Holy Trinity recorded 17 aces and were 67-of-73 from the service line.

Now, Holy Trinity will await…

The New London Tigers!

New London was able to hold off WACO last night, 3-1, to advance to Tuesday’s regional final.

Addie Pry was otherworldly last night with 14 kills on an insane 55 attack attempts. Alexa Wenger had nine kills, while Sofie Reighard finished with six.

WACO took set two 25-18 to even the match at 1-1, but it was all business after that for New London, winning games three and four 25-19 and 25-13.

Now, the two top teams in the SEISC will meet up for a trip to the US Cellular Center and the 2019 State Volleyball tournament.

Holy Trinity leads the all-time series 40-6, but New London did earn themselves a 3-1 victory earlier this season.

Tuesday’s game can be heard on KILJ-FM.

The match will be played at Fort Madison High School with first serve set for 7:00 p.m.

In other area playoff action, it was all #2 Mediapolis as they Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A Region 6 final, sweeping Louisa-Muscatine, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17.

Helaina Hillyard was scorching offensively with 13 kills, while Ellie Gerber finished with eight for Mediapolis.

They’ll now take on Hudson, who swept Regina last night.

That game will played at Iowa City Regina High, Tuesday, at 7:00 p.m. with the winner advancing to the 2019 State Volleyball tournament.

Prep Cross Country:

We are just one day away from the 2019 State Cross Country meet in Fort Dodge and Mount Pleasant senior Abby Ryon is ready to rock and roll.

Ryon is currently ranked #7 in Class 3A and is the second-highest ranked senior only behind Center Point-Urbana’s Adrianna Katcher — whom she raced against last Thursday at state qualifying in Solon.

Ainsley Erzen, a sophomore from Carlisle, is ranked number one in 3A, followed up Katcher, Megan Sterbenz of Dallas Center-Grimes, Kiki Connell of Charles City and Gabby Moran of Dubuque Wahlert.

Ryon ran 19:01.7 for second place last week.

She was also a state meet competitor last season, for Mount Pleasant. Ryon finished 21st overall last year, running 19:55.6.

Ryon, and the rest of the Class 3A field, will run this Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, November 2nd at 12:00 p.m.

The 3A awards ceremony will be at 1:20 p.m.

There will also be several other area runners competing at the state meet this Saturday.

Danville-New London’s boys’ team finished 3rd in Williamsburg, qualifying as a team to the State Meet. They’ll run at 1:30 p.m., November 2nd in Fort Dodge.

Holy Trinity senior Matt Hellige (17:31.01)

Van Buren’s Jonah Heckenburg (17:59.14)

Winfield-Mount Union’s Brody Barton (18:06.21)

WACO’s Jonah Egli (18:08.17)

Danville-New London’s Addison Parrott (19:39)

1A Girls’ will race at 2:00 p.m., while 1A Boys’ will run at 2:30 p.m.

The 1A awards ceremony will then take place at 3:00 p.m.

Admission to the race is $10.

Parking is free at these locations:

Fort Dodge Senior High School: 819 North 25th Street

Fort Dodge Middle School: 800 North 32nd Street

Fort Dodge Aquatic Center: 1111 North 32nd Street

Harlan Rogers Sports Complex: 1628 Nelson Avenue

Prep Football:

Tonight marks the opening round of the Iowa High School State Football Playoffs as every playoff team will look to move one step closer to the dome this evening.

In 8-man, the defending state champion New London Tigers will aim to knock what many believe is the #1 seed in Don Bosco, Gilbertville, this evening.

The Dons come in with a sparkling 9-0 record, while New London — a wild card — is 7-2.

It’ll be battle of two of the state’s top running backs when New London’s Shea Summerfield shares the field with Don Bosco’s Thomas Even.

Summerfield rushed for over 2,000 yards this season and 35 total touchdowns, while Even scooted for over 1,400 yards and 27 total scores.

This will be the first time ever these two schools will play. New London clinched their playoff spot with a 94-68 win over Montezuma, last Friday.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco, district champions, have outscored their last two opponents 142-18.

Tonight’s game will kick at 7:00 p .m. from Gilbertville.

You can hear it with myself and Kent Bennett beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The winner will battle either Gladbrook-Reinbeck or Easton Valley, next Friday.

Meanwhile, the Mediapolis Bulldogs will battle with the Regals of Iowa City Regina this evening in Mediapolis.

The Bulldogs, district champions, finished this season 8-1 while the Regals finished 7-2.

Iowa City Regina leads the all-time series 2-0, with their latest victory coming back in 2011.

Mediapolis is anchored by their terrific ground-game, led by senior Klay Foster, who has rushed for 1,062 yards and twelve scores.

The Regals have one of Class 1A’s most feared passing games, with quarterback Ashton Cook throwing for 22 touchdowns and over 2,000 yards.

That game will kick from Mediapolis at 7:00 p.m. this evening.