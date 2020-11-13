Sports, Friday, November 13th

Sports, Friday, November 13thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on November 13, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
North Scott Advances to State Finals, Other State Scores:
North Scott quarterback Carter Markham accounted for two total touchdowns as the Lancers upset Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-10 in overtime in a Class 3A State Football semifinal last night.
The Lancers took down Mount Pleasant 58-26 in a Round Two matchup in late October and have now played themselves into the State Finals.
North Scott took a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter before the Saints put up 10 unanswered points to tie the game, including a game-tying 33-yard field goal by Lincoln Oakley with zeroes on the fourth quarter game clock.
Markham hooked up with Parker Ruth from 7-yards out for the lone score of the overtime to period to move the Lancers to the State Title, where they will take on Harlan.
Here’s a look at the full scoreboard from yesterday at the UNI Dome:
Eight-Player
Remsen St-Mary’s 108, Montezuma 94
- Montezuma quarterback Eddie Burgess was 34-of-60 for 689 yards and 13 total touchdowns in a losing effort for the Braves. Burgess was named the 8-Player District 4 Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week.
Fremont-Mills 32, Don Bosco 30
Class 3A
Harlan 44, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
North Scott 17, Cedar Rapids Xavier 10
Day Two, Three Schedule for State Football:
Friday, Nov. 13
Class A
9:00—Saint Ansgar vs. Regina
12:30—Grundy Center vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert
Class 4A
4:00—Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley
7:30—Ankeny vs. Dowling Catholic
Saturday, Nov. 14
Class 1A
9:00—Van Meter vs. South Central Calhoun
12:30—OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota
Class 2A
4:00—Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche
7:30—Waukon vs. PCM
Iowa State Pair Named to Hendricks Award Watch List:
Iowa State’s JaQuan Bailey and Will McDonald have been named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List, outlets have reported.
The Hendricks Award is given to the top college football defensive end.
Bailey leads ISU with 11.0 tackles for loss and is second on the team with 5.0 sacks.
McDonald is tied for first in the Big 12 with 5.5 sacks and has 6.5 TFL.
Iowa State is off this weekend before hosting Kansas State on Saturday, November 21st.
Iowa Football Plays Rare Friday Night Tilt:
The Floyd of Rosedale is on the line tonight in a rare Friday night tilt as the Iowa Hawkeye football team travels north to Minneapolis to battle with the Golden Gophers.
Iowa is coming off an impressive, 49-7 beatdown of Michigan State last weekend while the Gophers earned their first win — a 41-14 win over Illinois.
Gopher head coach P.J. Fleck expects tonight’s game to be a thriller.
“Typical rivalry between Minnesota-Iowa, records get thrown out the window and now just you go out there and play for 60 minutes.” Fleck said.
Tonight’s game will kick at 6:00 p.m., coverage on KILJ-FM will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the Hawkeye Kickoff Show.