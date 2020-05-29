Sports, Friday, May 29th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant’s Lowery Signs to Play Baseball at Grandview:

Mount Pleasant senior third-baseman Clayton Lowery is taking his talents to Des Moines.

Yesterday he made his commitment official, signing to play baseball at Grandview University.

Lowery was a lynchpin in Mount Pleasant’s success last year, hitting .333 with a team-best 26 runs batted in.

He’s expecting to begin his college career at third base, but is open to moving around the middle infield where the staff feels he is needed.

“I’ve always really wanted to play college baseball when I was little. I loved Grandview’s campus, their facilities are brand new. I’m excited to be able to be in Des Moines” he explained.

Lowery also considered Cornell College, Mount Mercy and Central College.

Mount Pleasant finished last year with a record of 21-11 and are presumptive favorites to compete for the top of the Southeast Conference this year.

Iowa AD Addresses Fall Concerns:

Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta met with media Thursday on an hour-long Zoom news conference, saying there are several reasons to feel positive steps are being taken in the battle against the coronavirus that has gripped the nation since March.

Perhaps the most encouraging news was when Barta spoke about the number of fans inside Kinnick Stadium on game day, where Hawkeye officials are preparing to allow as many fans back as possible.

Barta noted that season tickets are about 25% less than what they were comparatively one year ago.

Tailgating will be allowed for fall, Barta explained, with undisclosed modifications. He said meetings have already begun on campus dealing with the management of football game day.

The month of June will provide initial answers for programs across the country.

The Iowa Athletics Department is part of a pilot program that will allow student-athletes and essential staff to return to campus beginning with football June 8.

Men’s and women’s basketball will follow June 15, then other sports will gradually phase in.

On the flip side, Barta gave grim updates on the athletics budget, expecting a seven figure shortfall. He explained that a hiring and spending freeze will go into effect soon.

Iowa State Women to Host South Carolina Next Year:

The Iowa State women will play host to one of the top programs in the country next year as a part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The Cyclone women will welcome in South Carolina, who went 32-1 this past season — ending the year as the #1 team in the nation.

Bill Fennelly’s group ended last year with a record of 18-11, including a thrilling 57-56 upset over Kim Mulkey’s #2 ranked Baylor Bears.

Cyclone Football Adds DL Depth:

The Cyclone front-seven got a bit deeper yesterday when they secured a commitment from Richmond, Texas native Tyler Onyedim.

The three-star defensive tackle is ranked the #78 player at his position in the country and the 217th best player in the Lone Star state.

Onyedim picked Iowa State over offers from Boston College, Colorado State and the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV.

He’s the fourteenth commit for the Clones in the Class of 2021.