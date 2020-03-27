Sports, Friday, March 27th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

The IHSAA announced their 2020 football schedules in earnest yesterday morning, here’s a look at all the area team’s schedules as we get set for football next fall, starting with Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant:

8/28 vs. CC-A

9/4 at Pella

9/11 vs. Oskaloosa

9/18 at Marion

9/25 at Fairfield

10/2 vs. Washington — Homecoming

10/9 at Keokuk

10/6 at Fort Madison

10/23 vs. Burlington

New London’s:

Aug. 28 — vs. B-G-M, Brooklyn

Sept. 4 — at English Valleys

Sept. 11 — at Moravia

Sept. 18 — vs. WACO, Wayland

Sept. 25 — vs. Montezuma

Oct. 2 — at Lone Tree

Oct. 9 — vs. Winfield-Mt. Union

Oct. 16 — vs. Tri-County

Oct. 23 — at Twin Cedars

WACO:

Aug. 28 — vs. English Valleys

Sept. 4 — vs. Twin Cedars

Sept. 11 — at H-L-V, Victor

Sept. 18 — at New London

Sept. 25 — vs. Lone Tree

Oct. 2 — at Moravia

Oct. 9 — at Tri-County

Oct. 16 — vs. Montezuma

Oct. 23 — at Winfield-Mt. Union

Winfield-Mt. Union:

Aug. 28 — at Lone Tree

Sept. 4 — vs. Moravia

Sept. 11 — vs. Tri-County

Sept. 18 — at Montezuma

Sept. 25 — at Twin Cedars

Oct. 2 — vs. Iowa Valley

Oct. 9 — at New London

Oct. 16 — vs. English Valleys

Oct. 23 — vs. WACO, Wayland

Mediapolis:

Aug. 28 –at Wapello

Sept. 4 — vs. West Liberty

Sept. 11 — vs. Mid-Prairie

Sept. 18 — at Tipton

Sept. 25 — at Van Buren County

Oct. 2 — vs. Pekin

Oct. 9 — vs. Cardinal, Eldon

Oct. 16 — at Sigourney-Keota

Oct. 23 — at Louisa-Muscatine

Born Honored:

UNI men’s basketball signee Bowen Born has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Born is the first athlete from Norwalk High School to be named Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Born as Iowa’s best high school boys’ basketball player.

Born is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior guard had led the Warriors to a 22-3 record and the Class 3A state championship.

Born averaged 37.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals through 25 games. The Class 3A Player of the Year, he is a two-time First Team All-State honoree. Born has maintained a 3.57 GPA in the classroom.

Born joins Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Players of the Year D.J. Carton (2018-19, Bettendorf High School), Joe Wieskamp (2017-18 & 2016- 17, Muscatine High School), Jordan Bohannon (2015-16, Linn-Mar High School), and Spencer Haldeman (2014-15, Western Dubuque High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

Voting Open for Iowa’s Lee:

University of Iowa junior Spencer Lee is a finalist for the Dan Hodge Trophy, presented to the nation’s most dominant wrestler, and the AAU James A. Sullivan Award, presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.

Online fan voting is live for both awards:

Dan Hodge Trophy

Sullivan Award

Today is the final day to vote for the Dan Hodge Trophy.

Individuals have until Monday to vote for Lee for the James A. Sullivan Award.

Lee’s 2019 season included a NCAA wrestling championship and a United States Senior Nationals tournament title.

He was a 2019 Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a member of the NWCA Academic All-America team.

Lee was the top-seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships, putting together an 18-0 record on his way to the 125-pound Big Ten championship.

He was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, outscoring his 18 opponents this season 234-18.