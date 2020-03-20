Sports, Friday, March 20th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Basketball:

Iowa junior Luka Garza has been picked as the National Player of the Year by Basketball Times.

Basketball Times is the sixth major news outlet to choose Garza as the national player of the year, joining Sporting News, Stadium, The Athletic, Bleacher Report and ESPN.

Garza is the first player in Iowa history to earn a national player of the year honor.

In addition to being named a first-team All-American by every major news outlet so far, Garza was voted the USBWA District VI Player of the Year and Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

The Washington, D.C., native is also a finalist for five national awards: Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and the Lute Olson Award.

Garza finished the 20-game conference schedule averaging 26.2 points per game, becoming the first player to average at least 26 points in Big Ten play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994 (31.1 ppg).

Garza scored a school-record 740 points this season, breaking the program’s 50-year old record previously set by John Johnson in 1970.

Garza is the only Big Ten player to register seven 25-point/10-rebound performances in the same season in more than 17 years.

He has produced the two highest point totals in a game by a Big Ten player this season (44 at Michigan; 38 at Indiana).

Another Cyclone Skipping Town:

In Ames, another Iowa State basketball player is leaving the program. Junior Terrance Lewis has officially entered the transfer portal per reports.

Lewis, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin native, played sparingly in his time with Iowa State, averaging 6.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in just north of 13 minutes per game this year.

Lewis joins Caleb Grill and sophomore Zion Griffin as those who have announced their departure from the program.

Carton Leaves Buckeyes:

And, former Bettendorf star D.J. Carton has announced he will be leaving the Ohio State University yesterday via social media.

Carton was highly sought after by most regional schools but ultimately chose the Buckeyes. His announcement comes with anticipation that Carton would return home, either at Iowa or Iowa State, but his transfer plans have not been announced yet.

Carton had a great freshman season for the Buckeyes, averaging 10.4 points, three assists and three boards while shooting 48% from the field.

Women’s All-American Team Announced:

Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle has been named a third team All-American by the Associated Press.

The senior guard averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this past season for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens of Iowa City, was an Honorable Mention All-American choice, after being named unanimous All-Big 12 First-Team.

Joens averaged 20.5 points and nearly 11 boards for the Cyclone women this winter.

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky, Baylor’s Lauren Cox and Megan Walker of UConn were first team choices.

Top Sports Movies:

With social distancing in place, here’s a fun story on how to enjoy some sports this weekend when there’s none live.

My top sports movies!

5.) Remember the Titans

A great flick that teaches so much about racial injustice — and how to overcome it. When I first watched it, I bawled like a baby.

4.) The Sandlot

Be honest: there was no kid anywhere that didn’t wish they had a sandlot after watching this film. A timeless classic set in a fun era of US history.

3.) Miracle

I wasn’t around — obviously — during the Miracle on Ice, so this movie serves as the closest thing for me. Hearing Al Michaels yell “Do you believe in Miracles? Yes!” still gives me chills.

2.) Rudy

Another tear-jerker and inspirational true story, Rudy shows it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but it’s the size of the fight in the dog.

1.) Major League