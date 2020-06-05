Sports, Friday, June 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Future Hawkeye Ryon, Fellow Classmate Organize Virtual Run/Walk:

Former Mount Pleasant track and cross country star and future Iowa Hawkeye Abby Ryon and fellow classmate Aurora VanSickle are organizing a virtual run/walk for those who wish to help the black community but don’t feel comfortable protesting and getting together with others due to COVID-19.

All registration fees will go to three donation sites (George Floyd Memorial Fund, Black Visions Collective, and Reclaim the Block), with registration costing $20. By registering, participants will receive a small black flag with the white black lives matter fist on it.

People participating can share their exercise via social media using the hashtag #moveforjustice so everyone can see the results instantly.

Payment options include will include Venmo, PayPal, or mailing cash/check.

Iowa High School Baseball Announces Pre-Season Baseball Poll:

IABaseball.com has released their pre-season baseball rankings and while there isn’t a lot of area schools represented, Class 2A does have one.

A state qualifier a year ago, Central Lee is #10 in Class 2A.

The Hawks went 21-3 last year defeating #1 Wilton on the way to the State Baseball Tournament.

They open their season on June 15th against Danville.

1A:

1. Remsen St. Mary’s 2. Martensdale-St. Mary’s 3. Alburnett 4. Calamus-Wheatland 5. Newman Catholic 6. Don Bosco 7. South Winneshiek 8. Coon Rapids Bayard 9. Hinton 10. HLV

2A:

1. Van Meter 2. North Linn 3. West Sioux 4. West Lyon 5. Underwood 6. Dike-New Hartford 7. West Branch 8. Pochahantas Area 9. Treynor 10. Central Lee

3A:

1. Central DeWitt 2. Davenport Assumption 3. Bishop Heelan 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 5. Harlan 6. Waverly Shell-Rock 7. Carlisle 8. Vinton-Shellsburg 9. Marion 10. Winterset

4A:

1. Urbandale 2. Southeast Polk 3. Dowling 4. Ankeny 5. Western Dubuque 6. Johnston 7. Waukee 8. Iowa City West 9. Ankeny Centennial 10. North Scott

Iowa’s Golston Named to IMPACT Trophy Watch List:

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston have been named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.

Golston finished last season with 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among 47 total tackles.

He also had an interception and five passes defensed.

The award is presented annually to the college football defensive IMPACT player of the year.

IMPACT is an acronym for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

NBA Approves 22-Team Format to Restart Season:

The NBA Board of Governors approved Thursday a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and a tentative start date of Friday, July 31.

The Board’s approval is the first formal step among many required to resume the season.

The NBA is now working to finalize a comprehensive season restart plan with the National Basketball Players Association.

The NBA and the NBPA are working with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials to establish a rigorous program to prevent and mitigate the risk related to COVID-19, including a regular testing protocol and stringent safety practices.

The season restart is also contingent on an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to use Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, as a single site for a campus for all games, practices and housing for the remainder of the season.

If, as tentatively scheduled, the season resumes on July 31, then the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery would be rescheduled for Aug. 25, the 2020 NBA Draft would be held on Oct. 15 and the 2020-21 NBA regular season would likely begin on Dec. 1, 2020.