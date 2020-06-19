Sports, Friday, June 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Demons Punish Panther Softball, Sweep Pair of Games :

The Mount Pleasant Panther softball team took an early 3-0 lead in game one, but from that point were outscored 20-2 as Washington swept a pair of games 8-5 and 12-0 yesterday evening at Washington High School.

The Demons rallied in game one for two runs in each of the 3rd and 4th inning, one in the 5th and three in the 6th to earn their first victory of the season.

Sydni Coleman took the loss in the circle for the Panthers, her first of the season.

Coleman, 8th grader Emma Starr, and Lexi Magnani all had two hit efforts for the Panthers in game one, despite the loss.

In game two, it was all Washington — the Demons pounded out 13 hits in 2.2 innings, winning 12-0.

Washington jumped on Panther starter Hannah Newman, gathering four hits and five runs in the first. They added one more in the 2nd and then swarmed for six runs in a truncated 3rd inning to complete the mercy rule victory.

Newman and Starr both drew walks offensively for the Panthers, who are now 1-3.

The Demons improved to 2-3.

Other regional action last night:

New London 6, Central Lee 1 Elly Manning scattered seven hits allowing just one run as the New London Tiger softball improved to 3-1 with a 6-1 win over Central Lee last night. Sofie Reighard, Elly Manning, Layney Loyd and Alexa Wenger each had multi-hit performances. Loyd and senior Kara Krieger each drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Winfield-Mount Union 2, Pekin 0 Madi Anderson is really good. The Winfield junior pitcher tossed another complete game shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out 15 as Winfield earned a 2-0 win over Pekin, last night. Jobey Malone had two hits for the Wolves, who are now 3-1 this season.

Danville 13, Holy Trinity 12 The Danville Bears got their first win under first year head coach and former Iowa Wesleyan standout Allie Massner in a 13-12 slobber-knocker over Holy Trinity. Carlea Beckman stole home on a pass ball with two outs in the bottom of the 7th to earn the Danville victory. Ava Smith picked up the win for Danville who are now 1-3.

Van Buren 8, Wapello 6

Mediapolis 8, Columbus 6

Louisa-Muscatine 9, Highland 1

Mount Pleasant Baseball Splits with Washington:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team split their doubleheader with Washington last night, falling in game one 2-0, while defeating the Demons 14-3 in game two.

Nik Coble took the loss in game one, going 4.2 innings allowing one earned run without allowing a hit.

The kicker for Coble was the six walks he issued. He also struck out six.

Corbin Broeker pitched the final 1.1 innings striking out two in otherwise scoreless relief work.

The Panther offense was stifled by Demon pitching in game one, however Rylan Seberg and Jaxon Hoyle each had hits despite the losing effort.

In game two, Mount Pleasant got everything going.

Nik Coble brought the thunder going 2-for-4 with a home run and a double while driving in six runs.

Jack Johnson and Corbin Broeker each had two hit games, as well.

Jaxon Hoyle was electric on the bump striking out six while working the first 5.1 innings.

Clayton Lowery finished the game out striking out three over the final 1.2 innings.

Mount Pleasant evened their ledger at 2-2.

They’ll be off until Monday night when they travel to Keokuk.

Other regional action last night included:

Central Lee 8, New London 3 2019 State Qualifier Central Lee picked up their third win in as many games as they took down New London 8-3 last night. Jaxon and Carter Allen and Tucker Gibbar each had two nights for New London who took their first loss of the season. Jaxon Allen took the loss for the Tigers, allowing seven runs — only two of which were earned — over 2.2 innings.

Mediapolis 12, Columbus 0 Jordan Anderson threw a complete game shutout as Mediapolis improved to 4-0 this year with 12-0 drubbing of Columbus. Max McClure led the Bulldogs offensively, driving home five runs while going 2-for-2 at the plate. The Bulldog offense has been outstanding thus far, scoring double digit runs in each of their four games. They’ll take on Van Buren this evening on the road.

Pekin 15, Winfield-Mount Union 0

Highland 17, Louisa-Muscatine 2

Athlon Sports Names 10 Hawkeyes to Preseason All-BIG 10 Team:

University of Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan, senior offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum and senior wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette, all named to the first team, highlight the list of Hawkeyes named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-Big Ten teams announced Tuesday. Smith-Marsette who was named as a return specialist, and Jackson, were also first team selections a year ago.

Sophomore Tyler Goodson, as a running back and all-purpose selection, and senior defensive end Chauncey Golston were named to the second team, while junior defensive back Jack Koerner was a third team selection.

Hawkeyes named to the fourth team include Smith-Marsette as a wide receiver, senior defensive back Matt Hankins, junior defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, and sophomore tight end Sam LaPorta.

UNI Panther Football Set Home Kick-Offs for 4:00 p.m.:

Second-ranked UNI Football hosts one of the FCS’ most difficult home schedules in the UNI-dome this season where the Panthers are 12-1 over the last two seasons.

This year, UNI fans can set their clocks for 4 p.m. for every home game.

The Panthers open the home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 19 against No. 3 Weber State before beginning Missouri Valley Football Conference play against No. 1 North Dakota State on Sept. 26.

The Panthers host No. 9 Illinois State on Oct. 17 for Homecoming and No. 6 South Dakota State on Nov. 7.

UNI will welcome in Missouri State and new coach Bobbi Petrino to town Nov. 21 for Senior Day.

Kickoff for the five home games are scheduled for 4 p.m. Road game games have been scheduled for Oct. 3 at Southern Illinois (6 p.m.), Oct. 10 at Western Illinois ( 3 p.m.) and Youngstown State (11 p.m.)