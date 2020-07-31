Sports, Friday, July 31st

Iowa Wesleyan Football Postponed Until Spring:

After much discussion and deliberation over the past three months, the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Council of Presidents and Chancellors decided to modify the schedule for conference competitions and championships for their high-risk sports, which were determined by the NCAA Sports Science Institute (SSI).

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Football team falls into this category.

The UMAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted to postpone the season for football until the spring. The council will begin discussions on what this will look like in the coming weeks.

Although the seasons for many at Iowa Wesleyan will be different this year, Iowa Wesleyan and their staff do remain committed to providing a meaningful fall semester for their student-athletes.

Teams will now have the opportunity to have a more extensive preseason experience, which include more practices, training in small groups, and leadership programming.

The decision to postpone the football season was guided by state and local public health officials, the NCAA SSI recommendations, and campus institutional policies.

Two State Finals Set in Des Moines:

Two state title games are now set after semifinal action in 1 and 2A was completed in Des Moines yesterday at the Iowa High School Baseball Tournament.

Here’s a look at yesterday’s finals:

Class 1A State Semifinals

Don Bosco 9, Kingsley-Pierson 1

Newman Catholic 2, St. Mary’s, Remsen 0

Class 2A State Semifinals

Van Meter 3, West Lyon 1

Des Moines Christian 4, North Linn 2 — 8 inn

Winterset, Kennedy Crowned in Fort Dodge:

Winterset and Cedar Rapids Kennedy both won State Softball Championships yesterday in Class 4 and 5A respectively at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.

Class 4A State Tournament

Championship: Winterset 4, Carlisle 3 — 11 inn

Consolation: Dallas Center-Grimes 8, North Scott 4

Class 5A State Tournament

Championship: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, Fort Dodge 1

Consolation: Muscatine 10, Ankeny Centennial 0

Iowa Releases Independent Report Findings:

An investigative report has found that the Iowa football program has suffered from racial bias against African-American players and bullying by a small number of current and former coaches.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld says the report from an outside law firm shows that the “climate and culture must and will change within our football program.”

Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, the longest-tenured head coach in college football, is expected to keep his job. T

he report found that many players believe he has already made several positive changes.

MLB Scoreboard (7/30):

Washington 6, Toronto 4

New York Yankees 8, Baltimore 6

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Boston 4, New York Mets 2

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

Seattle 8, Los Angeles Angels 5

San Diego 12, San Francisco 7