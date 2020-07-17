Sports, Friday, July 17th

New London Upsets Winfield, Moves to 1A Semis:

Elly Manning threw a complete-game, allowing just one run — as the New London Tiger softball team upset Winfield-Mount Union last night 5-1 in Class 1A-6 second round game.

Kara Krieger had two hits including a double and a triple with three runs scored to help pace the Tiger offense.

Marah Hartrick also had two hits, driving in two runs as New London punched a date to the 1A-6 semifinals.

New London jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first with two outs — after an illegal pitch and a walk Hartrick singled sharply scoring Krieger — from there, the Tigers never looked back.

Uncharacteristically hittable, Madie Anderson took the loss for the Wolves. She yielded eight hits and five runs — unofficially four earned — in seven innings of work, striking out nine.

The win for New London improves them to 8-6, while Winfield ends their season with a record of 7-5.

The Tigers will take on the Warhawks of North Mahaska tonight back in Winfield — first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

Other regional action last night:

Wapello 6, Durant 3

Assumption 12, Columbus 0

Louisa-Muscatine 7, Van Buren 4

Fort Madison 5, Keokuk 0

Mount Pleasant Softball Ousted by Burlington:

Samantha Broeker had two hits and two runs batted in, but it was not enough as the Mount Pleasant softball team ended their season with a 9-3 loss against #14 (4A) Burlington in a Class 4A first round matchup.

The Greyhounds started fast cashing in two runs in the 1st, three in the 2nd and three more in the 3rd inning to give them all the cushion they needed.

Hannah Newman took the loss for Mount Pleasant, who ends their season with a record of 4-18.

Burlington now will await the winner of #6 Fairfield (20-1) and Fort Madison (10-9) — they would originally be scheduled to square off with #10 Oskaloosa, over Osky had their season come to a close following a positive Covid-19 test result this week.

The district championship will be played Tuesday.

Panther Baseball Looks to Punch Ticket to Monday Tilt:

Winners of four of their last five, the Mount Pleasant baseball team will try and stay hot tonight when they open up Class 3A-Substate 5 first round action against the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison.

The Panthers won the season series 3-1 against the Bloodhounds this year, sweeping them on July 2nd 8-5 and 4-1 — and splitting an opening night twin bill winning 8-5 and falling 10-4.

Bloodhound junior Jason Thurman has been their top dog — pun intended — at the plate and on the hill, leading Fort Madison with a .420 batting average with three doubles, two triples and 10 runs batted in.

On the bump he’s worked 14.1 innings striking out 16 with a team-best 2.93 ERA.

He’s the one to watch for Fort Madison tonight.

Meanwhile, Rylan Seberg has found his stroke at the plate as his batting average has swelled to .352 — tops on the club.

Seberg, hitting out of the two-hole all season long — has scored 22 runs, driven in 17 to go along with four doubles, one triple and 10 stolen bags.

Mount Pleasant has had a three-headed monster on the mound this year, between seniors Nik Coble, Jaxon Hoyle and Clayton Lowery.

Coble has been the best of the bunch, logging 31.2 innings with a microscopic 0.66 ERA, striking out 41 hitters.

He’s the best bet to get the ball in tonight’s playoff opener for Mount Pleasant, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Midwest Conference Announces Cancellation of Non-Conference Games in Fall:

The Midwest Conference will continue to move forward with planning for a fall season but will eliminate all non-conference competition, conference officials announced yesterday.

The first games for most colleges will begin in late September.

For Iowa Wesleyan, that means the non-conference home game versus Knox College will not be played.

The MWC COVID-19 Working Group will continue its efforts toward the development of a common set of criteria for the screening and monitoring of COVID-19 in order to protect the health of student-athletes and college communities when intercollegiate competition resumes.

The presidents are in consensus that close monitoring of the COVID-19 landscape is ongoing and fall competition may not occur if public health guidance changes in the coming weeks.

Further announcements regarding Midwest Conference athletics for 2020-21 will be released in the weeks ahead.

Three Cyclones Named Preseason All-Big 12:

Three Iowa State Cyclones were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team yesterday, the conference announced.

Junior tight end Charlie Kolar, defensive lineman JaQuan Bailey and defensive back Greg Eisworth were all first-team selections ahead of the 2020 season.

Kolar recorded 51 receptions for 697 yards and seven scores last year for the Cyclones, while Bailey looks to regain top form following an injury plagued 2019 season.

Bailey has 18.5 career sacks in his time at Iowa State.

Meanwhile Eisworth accumulated 65 tackles, one interception and 10 pass deflections in his sophomore season last year.