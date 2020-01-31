Sports, Friday, January 31st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

The Burlington Grayhound wrestlers downed the Mount Pleasant Panthers last night in Burlington, 42-36.

Carson Coleman, Sam Carrasco and Jaden Davis each got falls.

Corbin Broeker and Trevor Wellington both won by decisions.

Mount Pleasant gave up three forfeits and won two by forfeits.

The Panthers then took on New London and the Tigers rolled to a 59-12 victory.

Mount Pleasant scored their points off forfeits.

Tigers winning matches were Marcel and Dominic Lopez, Josh Glendening, Boden Pickle, Gabe Carter, Curry Jacobs, Gavin Holmes and Jaxon Allen.

To complete the night, New London took care of Burlington 43-30.

Picking up falls were Josh Glendening, Gabe Carter, Gavin Holmes and Jaxon Allen.

Dominic Lopez and Currey Jacobs won by decision.

The rest of New London’s team points came by forfeit.

Next up for Mount Pleasant will be the Southern Iowa Classic Varsity Wrestling Tournament.

There the Panthers will take on:

Albia

Burlington

Centerville

Chariton

Clarke

Davis County

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Knoxville

Mount Pleasant

PCM

Washington

Fairfield

The tournament will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday morning in Fairfield.

Prep Basketball:

Nik Coble broke the rebounding record at WACO last night, as the #2 (1A) Warriors defeated Holy Trinity 64-34 last night.

Coble recorded yet another a double-double last night, scoring 12 points and snagging 13 boards.

The previous school record in rebounds was 847 — Coble now has 849.

WACO was led last night by Pietro Vannini who finished with 18 points, Drew Kissell chipped in with 17 points.

The Warriors are now a sterling 17-0.

Holy Trinity dropped to 6-11.

Staying in the Superconference, Hillcrest Academy pulled away late for a 59-44 win over Winfield-Mount Union last night.

Daunte Oepping had 17 points to the pace the Wolves.

The loss drops Winfield-Mount to 4-12 on the season.

They’ve lost six straight games.

The Danville boys’ put Tuesday’s loss in the rear-view with a convincing 76-62 win over West Burlington last night.

Taylor Kensett scored a game-high 37 points, while his teammate Ty Carr added 26.

The win moves the Bears to 7-9, West Burlington is now 9-5.

Other boys’ finals last night included:

Wapello 56, Lone Tree 52

Highland 60, Columbus 33

Pekin 75, Louisa-Muscatine 39

On the girls’ slate, Holy Trinity pulled out a come from behind victory over WACO, 36-27 to even their ledger at 9-9.

Claire Pothitakis and Ashlynn Hass were the leaders for the Crusaders with 10 points apiece.

Morgan Graber led WACO with nine points.

The Warriors are now 3-15.

Farrah Nelson had 12 points, while Jobey Malone added 10 as Winfield-Mount Union pulled out a 53-25 win over Hillcrest Academy.

The Wolves are now 10-8.

In West Burlington last night the #10 (3A) Falcons took down Danville 55-43.

Sydney Marlow led all scorers with a game-high 19 points.

Isabella Smith led Danville with 17 points.

West Burlington is now 13-3, while Danville fell to 5-11.

Other area finals last night saw:

Fairfield 47, Fort Madison 46

Central Lee 59, Cardinal 39

Pekin 45, Louisa-Muscatine

Wapello 57, Lone Tree 45

Staying in the Superconference, tonight will be the SEI Superconference Shootout Games, with the top two seeds playing at Iowa Wesleyan.

Van Buren County will take on Wapello, while Notre Dame will square off against Mediapolis.

The first games at Wesleyan will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The second game will begin approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

In the Southeast Conference, the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are both back on the hardwood tonight as they take on the Keokuk.

The girls’ will be at home, while the boys will head south to take on the Chiefs.

The home game for the girls’ tonight is Pack the Gym Night for Salem and Harlan students.

Students are expected to arrive at 6:45 p.m. to sing at the National Anthem at 7:00 p.m.

The boys’ game has huge Southeast Conference implications, as the Panthers look to snap a mini two-game losing skid.

Keokuk comes in 5-1 in Southeast Conference play, while Mount Pleasant is 4-3.

A win for the Panthers brings them within one game of the conference lead with just a handful of games remaining.

You can listen to tonight’s game on KILJ-FM with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. They’ll take the air 7:30 p.m.

Other Southeast Conference games tonight will see Burlington taking on Washington and Fairfield battling Fort Madison.

College Basketball:

Iowa (15-6 overall, 6-4 Big Ten): Iowa’s five-game win streak was snapped in an 82-72 loss to Maryland (17-4, 7-3). Luka Garza had 21 points for the Hawkeyes while Joe Wieskamp pitched in 17 and CJ Fredrick added 12.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s and women’s basketball teams are back at home tomorrow afternoon when they take on Spalding University.

The women will tip-off first at 1:00 p.m. with the men to follow at 3:00 p.m.

College Track and Field:

And the Iowa Wesleyan Track and Field will open up their 2020 season Saturday when they travel to the Grinnell Indoor Invitational.

Running will get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.