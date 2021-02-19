Sports, Friday, February 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling: Busy, Productive First Day for Area Matmen in Des Moines:

It was a productive first day for our area wrestlers in Class 1A and 2A at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

11 area wrestlers are still alive in their respective brackets.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s results in full:

1A:

120 – Marcel Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (20-4) over Kaden Abbas (AGWSR). Lopez to the second round today.

132 – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) wins via decision (11-4) over Cael Bridgewater (North Linn). Aney will wrestle next in today’s second round.

145 – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (18-2) over Treynor’s Duncan Clark. Lopez to the second round this morning.

152 – Josh Glendening (New London) wins via decision (6-4) over Brett Peterson (Lake Mills). Glendening advances to this morning’s second round.

170 – Boden Pickle (New London) loses via fall to Don Bosco’s Cade Tenold.

Pickle loses via fall to Central Springs’ Kaden Jacobson in his consolation matchup. Pickle sees his tournament come to a close.

195 – Currey Jacobs (New London) loses via fall (5:49) to Ronan Poynton (Regina).

Jacobs wins via fall over Cade Striegle (Sigourney-Keota) in the first round consolations. Jacobs keeps his season alive and will wrestle today.

285 – Landon Provino (WACO) loses via fall (0:38) to Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville)

Provino loses via fall (1:13) to Cody Fox (East Buchanan) in the first round consolations. Provino sees his tournament come to a close.

2A:

113 – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins major dec. (16-5) over Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg). Scorpil advances to today’s second round.

120 – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) wins via major dec. (8-0) over Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont). Frazier will move on to Day 2 today.

145 – Sam West (NDWB-Danville) loses via decision (6-2) to Jackson Rolfs (Decorah). West to the consolation first round.

West loses via fall (1:33) to Landon Fenton (Prairie City-Monroe). West sees his season come to a close.

152 – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) wins via tech. fall (16-0) over Joey Potter (Osage). Molle advances to the Elite Eight today.

160 – River Belger (NDWB-Danville) loses via tech. fall (20-5) to Hayden Taylor (Solon). Belger will wrestle his first round consolation later this evening.

Belger wins via decision (4-3) over Hunter Bye (Cresco/Crestwood) to advance to today’s second day.

170 – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins via major dec. (9-1) over Garret Paulson (Estherville Lincoln Central). Walrath to the second round today.

285 – Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) wins via dec. (5-0) over Nick Bronstad (Okoboji). Malone advances to the round of eight today.

Today’s tournament schedule is as follows:

Class 1A and Class 3A, Quarterfinals | 9:00 a.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinals, Class 1A Semifinals | 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A and Class 3A, Semifinals | 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball: New London Pulls Away, Advances to District Final:

New London received 17 points from Camden Kasel, as the Tigers pulled out a gutsy 60-49 win over Burlington Notre Dame in a Class 1A, District 8 semifinal last night at Father Minnett Gymnasium in Burlington.

The win advanced New London to the district final, where the Tigers will meet up with top-seeded Springville.

While New London fell behind 8-2 in the first quarter, the Tigers continually kept answer the bell and closed the game on a 12-6 run to pull away for the 11-point win.

Sophomore guard Blaise Porter added 16 points for the Tigers, while Kade Benjamin chipped in with 14.

Devin Swanson was also in double figures for New London, as the Tigers only had four players score.

Josh Smith paced Notre Dame with 13 points, he being one of seven seniors the Nikes will lose to graduation.

Notre Dame finishes their season with a record of 14-7.

New London improved to 18-4.

The district final against Springville will be played at a site yet to be determined.

You’ll able to listen on FM 105.5.

Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.

Other finals from last night:

Springville 56, Danville 51

Danville held a three-point lead over the top-seed Orioles in the fourth quarter, but Springville rallied for a 20-12 fourth quarter run defeating Danville 56-51 last night in a Class 1A, District 8 semifinal.

No. 8 (1A) Springville got 18 points from Alex Koppes to complete the comeback, as they improved to 22-2.

Caiden Gourley led Danville with 18, as well, as the Bears closed their season with a record of 13-8.

West Burlington 78, Central Lee 61

The Falcons advance to the Class 2A, District 10 finals.

Pekin 57, Mediapolis 36

Pekin will take on West Burlington in the Class 2A, District 10 finals on Tuesday.

Wapello 71, Cal-Wheatland 38

Wapello improved to 16-3 as they advance to the Class 1A, District 7 finals where they will meet up with undefeated Easton Valley.

Girls’ Basketball: W-MU, ND Set for Clash of the Titans:

Powers will collide tonight in Winfield, when the No. 9 (1A) Lady Wolves (18-0) meet up with No. 10 Notre Dame (18-1) in a Class 1A, Region 5 semifinal at Winfield-Mount Union High School.

The Lady Wolves are coming off a decisive 55-31 win on Tuesday night over Calamus-Wheatland, while Notre Dame cruised by WACO 72-30.

Junior Megan Harrell leads Notre Dame with 15.5 points per game, while connecting on north of 48% of her field goals.

Karli Artman and Katy Stephens are both in double figures for the Nikes, while Stephens leads Notre Dame with 7.3 rebounds per game.

Winfield-Mount Union is led by sophomore Bradie Buffington and her 9.1 points per game. Farrah Nelson scores 8.5 per game, while Kyndal Townsley sits at 7.4 points per night.

The balanced attack is the strength of the Wolves.

Notre Dame has won four of the last five tilts between the clubs, including a 71-25 win last year in the postseason.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5.

John Kuhens and Kent Bennett will have the action.