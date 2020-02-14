Sports, Friday, February 14th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Ashlyn Haas had a game-high 20 points as Holy Trinity pulled away late for a 52-44 1A Regional First Round victory.

Layney Loyd and Kara Krieger had 16 points apiece for New London who saw their season come to a close with a record of 5-17.

Holy Trinity improves to 13-9, they’ve now won five straight games.

The Crusaders will take on Lone Tree in Lone Tree in the second round.

Lone Tree crushed Hillcrest Academy last night, 59-16.

Staying in Region 4, Winfield-Mount Union took Highland’s best shot last night, but prevailed 42-41 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Wolves’ freshman Bradie Buffington hit two foul shots with just under twenty seconds left to give Winfield the one point victory.

Jami Wilkerson led Winfield-Mount Union with 12 points while Buffington had eight.

Dani Laughlin led Highland with 11 points. They close their season at 6-17.

Winfield will advance to take on…

Burlington Notre Dame, who cruised by WACO 55-23 last night.

Rylie Todd had a game high 14 points for the Nikes, while Hope Ward finished with 13.

Morgan Graber led WACO with seven points.

WACO closes out their 2019-20 season with a record of 5-17.

Looking at tonight, the Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are both back at home for their final home contest of the season against Fairfield.

The girls’ will use this game as a tune up for the post-season contest next Wednesday against Fort Madison.

Mount Pleasant has won two straight, picking up a 51-50 win over Ottumwa earlier this week and a 51-40 win over Burlington last week.

The last time Mount Pleasant met up with Fairfield it was a 62-44 win for the Trojan girls’ however that game was played at Fairfield High School.

Tonight’s girls’ game is game one of a girl-boy doubleheader.

They’ll tip at 6:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, the boys’ will look to right the ship of sorts after losing four of their last six, including a 77-61 defeat this week to Ottumwa.

The Panthers, 10-9, can finish no worse than fourth in the conference this year.

Washington leads the conference at 8-1, while Keokuk is 7-2 after suffering a tough loss earlier this week to Burlington.

Tonight’s opponent, Fairfield, is 2-17 and 1-8 overall.

Both of their wins came way back in the first third of the season when they took down Centerville and Fort Madison.

They’ve since lost eleven straight.

Other conference tilts tonight include:

Burlington vs. Fort Madison

Keokuk vs. Washington

In the Superconference tonight:

Hillcrest Academy vs. HLV

Winfield-Mount Union vs. West Burlington

Prep Wrestling:

Tomorrow will be huge day of high school wrestling as several area mat men are vying for their opportunity to head to the State Meet beginning next Thursday.

Here’s a look at all of our KILJ-Area athletes wrestling tomorrow.

Mount Pleasant advanced five wrestlers into Saturday’s district tournament at Washington (five):

Bowen Davis 113 (2nd)

Carson Coleman 120 (2nd)

Corbin Broeker 126 (1st) – via major decision victory over Brandon Dickel (WASH)

Jaden Davis 170 (2nd)

Sam Carrasco 220 (1st) – via fall over Erich Karsten (SOLON)

CC/WMU wrestlers advancing to districts (three):

Lane Scorpil – 106 (1st)

Noah Freeman – 170 (2nd)

Chance Malone – 195 (1st)

District qualifiers from New London (nine):

Marcel Lopez – 113 (1st)

Josh Glendenning – 120 (1st)

Dominic Lopez – 138 (1st)

Gabe Carter 160 – (1st)

Currey Jacobs 170 – (1st)

Gavin Holmes 182 (2nd)

Cameron Raines -195 (1st)

Jaxon Allen – 220 (1st)

Owen Reed – 285 (2nd)

WACO qualifiers included (three):

Jalen Collins – 132 (1st)

Jonah Clark – 145 (2nd)

Jaden Williams – 152 (1st)

Mediapolis qualifiers (two):

Mak Kennedy – 106 (2nd)

Quin Aney – 126 (2nd)

John Kuhens will provide updates from the KILJ studios both on air and on the web, Saturday.

The State Dual brackets were released by the Association yesterday as well.

In 2A, Williamsburg, who defeated Mount Pleasant was awarded the #3 seed and will square off with the #6 seed Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 9:00 a.m. quarterfinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The rest of the 2A bracket will see #1 West Delaware battle #8 Humboldt, #4 Osage square off with #5 Davenport Assumption and #2 Independence lock horns with #7 Winterset.

In 1A, Denver — the team that knocked out New London was given the #6 seed, they’ll wrestle against #3 West Sioux.

The rest of the 1A bracket is filled out with #1 Don Bosco taking on #2 Woodbury Central, #4 Lake Mills versus #5 Logan-Magnolia and #2 Lisbon (who defeated Wapello) tangoing with #7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

College Basketball:

Iowa (17-8, 8-6) lost to Indiana (16-8, 6-7), 89-77 — Luka Garza had 38 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Iowa in an 89-77 loss to the Hoosiers. Joe Wieskamp pitched in 16 points and six rebounds.