Sports, Friday, December 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Football:

Iowa Wesleyan has named Coach M.D. Daniels as their new head football coach.

Daniels takes over for Mike Richtman who stepped down following his four year tenure, where he went 6-34.

Daniels is the 50th coach to take over the Tiger program in Iowa Wesleyan’s 129-year history of playing football.

Last year, he served as the Defensive Coordinator and Recruiting Coordinator at Wesleyan.

Prior to taking the position at Wesleyan, Daniels spent the 2018 season as the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for Ranger High School in Ranger, Texas.

Before Daniels’ high school career, he spent five years at NCAA Division III McMurry University in Abilene, Texas.

It was there were Daniels got the first taste of the Air Raid offense, whose roots began at Iowa Wesleyan with Hal Mumme and Mike Leach.

Daniels pledged to the 60 or so onlookers at his press conference, that the Air Raid is coming home.

He issued a strong statement on that front, yesterday.

“We’re going to throw the football. We’re going to score a lot of points and we’re going to play fast. I was told a long time ago that offense sells tickets and defense wins championships. We’re going to put butts in those seats on Saturdays.”

Daniels did make mention that there would be “a couple” coaches retained from the staff from a season ago, but could not make any further comment.

He also identified what he thinks has been a core problem for the program over the last handful of years, retention.

That has to change, he believes.

“We have to retain players. I think one of the biggest problems this program has had is retaining those athletes, always starting over every year. These guys want to play for a coach that they trust, that loves them, that’s going to push them hard. If you have a coach in place like that, they are going to stay and then you continue to build.”

Prep Wrestling:

Keokuk handed the Mount Pleasant wrestling team a Southeast Conference loss 40-39, Thursday night.

Both teams picked up three forfeits each.

Panthers wrestling for wins were Carson Coleman, Sam Carrasco and Corbin Broeker.

Tomorrow the Panthers will take part in an invite at Grinnell High School, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

They’ll wrestle against the likes of Bondurant-Farrar, East Marshall, Grinnell and Webster City.

New London rolled over Waco in a Super Conference wrestling match by a 62-16 score.

New London match winners were: Gabe Carter, Gavin Holmes and Josh Glendenning. Waco winners were Robert Frazer and Ryan Maschmann.

New London also won 8 matches by forfeit.

New London won their second dual of the evening last night, as well, over Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union 40-33.

Tiger wins came from: Dominic Lopez, Gabe Carter, Curry Jacobs, Gavin Holmes, Cameron Raines, Owen Reed and Marcel Lopez.

Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union came back to defeat WACO 69-10 in another Super Conference dual.

Winning matches for WACO were Robert Frazer, Jalen Collins and Jaden Williams.

CC/WMU winners: Cameron Rice, Robert Loveless, Brody Barton and Garrett Palmer.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team will try to win their second game in a row tonight when they host the Keokuk Chiefs in a Southeast Conference tilt.

The Panthers are coming off their best showing of the season, this past Tuesday, a 57-38 win over West Burlington.

Meanwhile, Keokuk suffered two narrow early season defeats before getting into the win column last Saturday, 69-31 over Central Lee.

The Chiefs are led by Isaiah Seay’s 15.7 points per game, while Anthony Potratz pours in 14.3 per game.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:45 p.m., you can hear it on KILJ-FM as well.

We’ll take the air at 7:30 p.m.

Other boys’ Southeast Conference action tonight pits:

Washington at Burlington

Fort Madison at Fairfield

On the girls’ side of things, the Panther girls will look to rebound from a tough loss at home against West Burlington tonight when they travel to take on Keokuk.

The Chiefs have won three straight contests picking up wins over Iowa City Liberty, Burlington and Central Lee.

Tonight’s game will be an earlier start at Keokuk, they’ll tip at 6:45 p.m.

In Super Conference action this evening on the boys’ and girls’ slate: