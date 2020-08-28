Sports, Friday, August 28th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Winfield Volleyball Sweeps Keokuk:

The Winfield-Mount Union varsity volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 sweep victory over Keokuk last night to begin their 2020 season.

The Lady Wolves won 25-21, 25-17 and 28-26 to claim the win over the Southeast Conference’s Keokuk.

Winfield is now 1-0 on the season, they’ll battle in the West Branch tournament on Saturday at West Branch High School.

Also, both Winfield’s JV and Freshman teams secured sweep victories in 2-0 wins for the Wolves.

Mount Pleasant Football Returns to KILJ:

As undeniable as it sounds, Mount Pleasant football is set to return to KILJ this evening.

The Panthers are going to square off against Wiscosnin recruit defensive end T.J. Bollers and the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers Friday evening.

John Kuhens and Kent Bennett will have the call for Panther football this evening.

The two two teems met in Week One of last year, which resulted in a Mount Pleasant 42-20 win — a game they led 35-6 after three quarters.

This will be the third straight year the teams meet in Week One.

In 2018, Clear Creek earned a 26-7 victory.

Other football in the area tomorrow night will see:

WB/ND vs. Fort Madison — 7:00 p.m.

Keokuk vs. Clark County — 7:00 p.m.

Knoxville vs. Fairfield — 7:30 p.m.

WACO vs. HLV — 7:00 p.m.

West Liberty vs. Mediapolis — 7:00 p.m.

New London vs. Moravia.

Tri-County vs. 7:00 p.m.

Be sure to tune to KILJ following the conclusion of Mount Pleasant’s game for the Radio Iowa Scoreboard Show for all the lastest from across the state.

Iowa Legend Olson Multiple Times:

Former Iowa men’s basketball coach Lute Olson has passed away at the age of 85, reports have indicated.

Olson coached at Iowa from 1974 through 1983 and led the Hawkeyes to 165 wins, five NCAA Tournaments and the Final Four in 1980.

Olson then left for Arizona and won 589 games over 24 seasons, including the 1997 national championship

MLB Scoreboard (8/27):

San Diego 10 Seattle 7 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Seattle 8 San Diego 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3 — 8 inn (Game 1)

LA Dodgers 7 San Francisco 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)

LA Dodgers 2 San Francisco 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)