Sports, Friday, August 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Johnson Ready to Fill Bender’s Shoes:

There was a time this spring when former Mount Pleasant star — now Iowa Western Reiver — Zach Beason and Central College commit Brody Bender were all out at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Yeah, they were working their own craft, but the message seemed clear: make sure Jack Johnson was ready to take over the controls this fall.

Both Beason and Bender were in Johnson’s ear, lending tips, tricks, notes, progressions and everything in between.

And now, Johnson will be given the opportunity, in his senior season, to be the next in line of star Panther quarterbacks, albeit of the different variety.

While Beason and Bender were more traditional pocket passers, Johnson is what you could call a scrambler.

He won’t be afraid to tuck it and run and there will certainly be more designed runs called for double J, who split time with Logan Bass in the backfield at running back, last year.

Johnson is one of 10 returning starters from last year’s 6-3 bunch that still has a sour taste in their mouths following the gut-wrenching loss to Washington to end their season.

The rest of the returners include:

Henry Lutovsky

Cooper Pullis

Nick Holtkamp

Chase Williamson

Brevin Wilson

Cole Jarret

Klayton Kleinkopf

Brennen Bender

This year’s senior class of 20 athletes will provide the Panther laedership and experience, head coach Shawn Striegel told KILJ.

“This team hasn’t had the opportunity to build team unity due to the pandemic, the seniors [will help that]. Improved timing and communication will be a must before Week One” Striegel explained.

Like every team, Striegel believes that much of the season comes down to the health and well-being of the state.

With an experienced offensive line, a quarterback ready to make noise and quality at the skill position groups both offensively and defensively, Mount Pleasant can, no doubt, challenge for the top of the district.

They’ll open up next Friday against Clear Creek-Amana.

Here’s their full 2020 Schedule:

8/28: Clear Creek-Amana

9/4: at Tipton

9/11: at Fairfield

9/18: Washington

9/25: at Keokuk

10/2: at Fort Madison

10/9: Burlington

Lutovsky Named to Des Moines Register Preseason All-Iowa First Team:

Mount Pleasant guard and returning All-Stater Henry Lutovsky as been named to the Des Moines Register Sports Preseason All-Iowa First Team, the outlet announced.

Lutovsky, a Nebraska Cornhusker commit, is ranked as the #11 guard in the country per Rivals.

The 6-foot-6, 335 pound senior — who dominates both the run and pass game up front — picked Nebraska over offers from multiple other schools including Georgia and Missouri.

Meet the Players Night Tonight at Mapleleaf:

Tonight is Meet the Players Night at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Here’s the full run-down for tonight’s fun:

7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins

9 th , 10 th , 11 th , 12 th Cross Country

, 10 , 11 , 12 Cross Country 9 th , 10 th , 11 th , 12 th Football – then 9 th & JV warm up while VB introductions

, 10 , 11 , 12 Football – then 9 & JV warm up while VB introductions 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball

7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;

7:40 P.M. – 9-10 grade MP vs. Ottumwa 9-10 (2 x 8 min Quarters)

8:10 P.M. – Varsity MP vs. Ottumwa (2 x 12 min Quarters)

MLB Scoreboard (8/20):

Tampa Bay 10, New York Yankees 5

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

San Diego 8, Texas 7 — 10 inn

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, Los Angeles Angels 5