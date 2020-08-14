Sports, Friday, August 14th

All-State Softball Teams Announced:

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their 2020 All-State Softball teams and several area players were recognized, per the release.

Winfield-Mount Union pitcher Madie Anderson has been named Class 1A Second Team All-State.

Anderson finished 18th in the state among all classes in strikeouts with 150.

The junior finished 7-5 in 12 starts, working 82 innings to the tune of a 0.51 ERA.

New London senior Layney Loyd was honored as Third-Team All-State selection in 1A.

Loyd finished her season hitting .273 with three doubles, one triple, one home run and 11 runs batted in, helping guide New London to a 9-7 record and one game from the state tournament.

In Class 2A, Louisa-Muscatine stars and University of Northern Iowa recruits Hailey and Kylee Sanders were both named First Team All-State, after leading the Falcons back to the Class 2A State Tournament.

Hailey, the eldest of the Sanders sister, was dynamite in the circle all year and in the State Tournament before falling to eventual state champion Ogden in the semifinals.

Kylee, just a junior, hit .553 with 13 doubles, two triples and 16 runs batted in.

Sophomore McKenna Hohenadel was a Second Team selection after hitting .534 with nine doubles, one triple, three home runs and 31 runs batted in.

NCAA Announces Cancellation of Fall Championships:

The NCAA has announced the cancellation of all Division I fall championships this year.

The announcement impacts men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, FCS football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s water polo.

Division II and III already announced the cancellation of their fall championships.

The decision does not impact the FBS championship since it is run by the College Football Playoff, so teams in the Big 12, SEC and ACC are still expected to be able to compete for the National Championship.

Former Hawkeye Kittle Earns Record Extension:

Former University of Iowa tight end George Kittle has secured a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kittle, a fifth-round pick by the 49ers in 2017, was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019 after helping lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was a second-team choice in 2018.

The deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, is a $75 million extension with more than half of it guaranteed, including an $18 million dollar signing bonus.

The Niners will open their season September 13th playing host to the Arizona Cardinals.

