Sports, Friday, April 24th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Contos Takes over Men’s and Women’s Programs:

Shawn Contos will take the reins of both the Men’s & Women’s Wrestling programs beginning May 1, 2020.

This announcement is made as Coach Robert Powell submits his resignation to pursue other professional opportunities.

“I am pleased to announce Coach Contos as our Head Wrestling Coach. His wealth of knowledge in freestyle and folk style wrestling, combined with his high energy and professionalism, make him an ideal candidate to lead both men’s and wrestling programs”, said Director of Athletics, Derek Zander.

Contos brings with him over 20 years of experience as a wrestling coach.

He has coached and competed alongside many notable wrestlers throughout his years. Contos coached at Iowa State with Cael Sanderson and at Penn State with both Cody Sanderson and Casey Cunningham.

While at Penn State, Contos helped lead the team to four NCAA National Championship Titles.

At Iowa State, he was with the team when they won the Big 12 Conference Championship, were third in the NCAA, and as they produced an NCAA National Champion.

Cyclones Add a Pair to 2020 Recruiting Class:

The Iowa State Cyclone was jumping for joy yesterday when a pair of player committed to the program.

First, Butler Community College tight end DeShawn Hanika announced he would be a late addition to the 2020 class, pledging his allegiance to the Cyclones.

At 6’6, 225, Hanika provides a big bodied red-zone threat at tight end for Matt Campbell’s bunch.

Hanika will take a redshirt this season after sitting out at Butler this past fall.

Iowa State secured his services over TCU, Michigan State and Oklahoma State.

In the 2021 class, the Cyclones made waves by picking up another commitment out of the state of Ohio, this time in the form of Myles Mendszoon.

Mendszoon was a high school defensive end, but at 6’4, 195, Iowa State is envisioning a transition to linebacker for the Chardon, Ohio native.

Mendszoon is the 10th commit in the Class of 2021 for Iowa State.

He chose the Cyclones over other reported offers from Bucknell and Georgetown.

Hawkeyes Dip Back Into Missouri Prep Ranks:

Not to be outdone, the Iowa football team — for the second straight day — dipped their recruiting toes into the Show-Me state, snagging a commitment from Missouri offensive lineman Beau Stephens.

The 6-foot-6, 320 pound mountain out of Blue Springs, Missouri announced his decision Thursday.

Stephens is ranked as the 37th best offensive tackle in the country and chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

Stephens is the 11th commit in the Class of 2021 for the Hawkeyes.

Wirfs Heading to Tampa, Epenesa Still Waiting:

Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs had to wait a bit longer than many expected, but the former Mount Vernon star couldn’t have landed in a better spot.

Wirfs was take 14th overall by the new look Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he’ll get to immediately protect future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers traded up to secure Wirfs’ services with 14th overall selection.

The pick was widely panned as a home run by draft analysts.

Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa remains on the board as Round Two begins later tonight, where the defensive end is expected to go within the round’s first five-to-ten picks.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the number one overall selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, followed up by Ohio State defensive end Chase Young to Washington, Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah to the Lions, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas of Georgia went fourth to the New York Football Giants, while Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the fifth overall choice by the Miami Dolphins.