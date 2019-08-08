Sports for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Football:

Considered a weakness heading into last season Iowa’s linebacker corps is considered a strength this year.

After starting six games a year ago and recording 49 tackles Kristian Welch opens preseason practice as the Hawkeyes’ starting middle linebacker following in the footsteps of some very talented players.

“You do have to kind of wipe the slate, we have some returners coming back and you have to remember from last year the things that went well and didn’t go well” Welch explained.

“The biggest thing is to remember that this is a new team” he stated.

Welch met with reporters earlier this week and said he believes that the strength of the defense could be the linebackers — couple that with the stellar defensive line the Hawkeyes boast — and scoring on Iowa this year could be hard work.

“I think we bring back a lot of experience, we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of good experience and that’s going to really help us out.”

The Hawkeyes open up the season at home versus Miami of Ohio, you can hear that game as well as all others here on KILJ-FM.

College Soccer:

Iowa Wesleyan University’s men’s soccer program will kick off the fourth season under head coach, Tony Odorisio. The team will look to build off last season’s fourth place regular season finish and its trip to the SLIAC championship game.

Coach Odorisio is excited about the season, saying, “I’m looking forward to it, we have a lot of returning players. This will be the first senior class to graduate since I’ve been here and I’m excited to see the seniors come through the program.”

Included in those returners are four All-Conference honorees.

Fabian Arvizu Sanchez (JR/Mexico) was named Second Team All-Conference as a forward last year.

He led Iowa Wesleyan with nine goals and tied for second in the conference with seven assists.

Hugo Bonilla (SO/Guayaquil, Ecuador) and Cristian Garcia (JR/Guimar, Spain) were both named Third Team All-Conference midfielders.

Bonilla started 17 games for the Tigers and recorded one goal and one assist for three points on the season. Garcia also recorded one goal and one assist on the year. He started 19 games at Midfielder for Iowa Wesleyan.

The final returning All-Conference recipient for the Tigers is Trevor Haasis (SR/Williamsburg, IA).

Haasis was named to the All-Sportsmanship team.

The goalkeeper played in six games and recorded one shutout on the season.

Date Opponent Location Time

Friday, Aug. 30- Central College, Pella, Iowa 5pm

Wednesday, Sept. 4- Hannibal LaGrange, Hannibal, Missouri 4pm

Saturday, Sept. 7- Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids 1pm

Tuesday, Sept. 10- Wheaton College, Chicago 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 14- Cornell College, Mount Pleasant 2pm

Monday, Sept. 16- Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa 5pm

Wednesday, Sept. 18- Monmouth College, Mount Pleasant 4pm

Saturday, Sept. 21- Loras College Dubuque, Iowa TBA

Monday, Sept. 30- William Penn University Oskaloosa, Iowa 5pm

Wednesday, Oct. 2- Simpson College, Des Moines 5pm

Saturday, Oct. 5- Blackburn College, Mount Pleasant 1pm

Wednesday, Oct. 9- Webster University, Webster Groves, Missouri 1pm

Saturday, Oct. 12- Fontbonne University, Clayton, Missouri 1pm

Thursday, Oct. 17- Spalding University, Mount Pleasant 1pm

Saturday, Oct. 19- Principia College, Elash, Illinois 1pm

Wednesday, Oct. 23- Eureka College, Mount Pleasant 1pm

Saturday, Oct. 26- Greenville University, Greenville, Illinois 1pm

Wednesday, Oct. 30- Westminster College, Fulton, Missouri 1pm

Saturday, Nov. 2- MacMurray College, Mount Pleasant 1pm