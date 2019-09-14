Sports for Saturday, September 14, 2019

High School Football:

The Mount Pleasant football team did exactly what you’d expect against an under-manned Central Lee team: beat them from the word go.

Mount Pleasant marched 65 yards on just three plays to begin the game with a touchdown and didn’t look back en route to a 55-7 win over the Hawks, Friday night.

The Panthers are now 2-1 on the season, getting back in the win column following a tough home loss to #5 Pella.

Brody Bender was efficient in abbreviated action as the Panthers went with back-up quarterback Carson Coleman in the second half.

Bender completed 7-of-11 passes for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Panther ground attack got rolling early with Jack Johnson ripping explosive run after explosive run.

Johnson totaled 137 yards on just six carries and a score.

Logan Bass had two touchdowns on just three totes and 62 yards.

Klayton Kleinkopf had two touchdowns and 50 total yards, as well.

Chase Williamson and Rylan Seberg made up all of the receiving numbers, with the latter going for 82 yards and touchdown, while Seberg dominated on five catches, 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Mount Pleasant will battle with Ottumwa next week, an opponent they knocked off 21-0 a season ago.

Full Stats:

Passing:

• Brody Bender: 7-of-11, 164 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

Rushing:

• Jack Johnson: 6 att, 137 yards, 1 TD

• Logan Bass: 3 att, 62 yards, 2 TD

• Klayton Kleinkopf: 3 att, 50 yards, 2 TD

• Kyle Samples: 3 att, 31 yards

• Griffen Molle: 3 att, 22 yards

Receiving:

• Chase Williamson: 2 rec, 84 yards, TD

• Rylan Seberg: 5 rec, 80 yards, 2 TDs

Other area and district matchups tonight:

• Clear Creek-Amana 33, Fort Madison 13

• Keokuk 21, West Burlington 6

• #2 Solon 44, Marion 0

• #10 Washington 38, Iowa City Liberty 31

• Oskaloosa 44, Fairfield 20

• Montezuma 76, Winfield-Mount Union 48

• #4 New London 56, WACO 50 3OT.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team (0-1) will aim to get into the win column today when they travel to Galesburg (Ill.) to take on the Prairie Fire from Knox College.

Wesleyan suffered an opening season loss at Cornell last weekend, 33-6.

Kick-off from Galesburg is set for 1:00 p.m., there will be no radio but you can follow along with updates on Twitter by following: @NathanBloechl.

The Tigers will open up at home next Saturday, the 21st, hosting Westminster.

Iowa and Iowa State of course, are locking horns in Ames this afternoon. Kick-off from Jack Trice Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m. dual coverage is available on KILJ, FM will host the Hawkeye feed, while KILJ-AM will have the Cyclone feed.