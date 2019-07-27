Sports for July 27, 2019

Softball:

The Louisa-Muscatine softball team saw their season come to a close yesterday with a heart-breaking 7-4 loss in the Class 3A state championship to #1 Davenport Assumption.

The Knights raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first three innings before Louisa-Muscatine rallied back.

The Falcons scored four times in the top of the 4th inning, on six base hits to trim the deficit to three runs, but would not manage to get any closer.

University of Iowa recruit Allie Timmons buckled down for Assumption throwing three straight scoreless innings to preserve the win.

With the victory, Davenport Assumption becomes only the the sixth team in state history — and first since Dallas Center-Grimes (2013-2015) — to win three straight state championships.

University of Northern Iowa recruit Hailey Sanders, of Louisa-Muscatine was saddled with the loss.

She threw six innings allowing six hits and seven runs, only four of which were earned.

Congrats on a great year to the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons, who finish the year with a record of 35-5.

The 3A All-Tournament team was also announced:

Anna Wohlers, Davenport Assumption

Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine

Austyn Crees, West Liberty

Haylee Lehman, West Liberty

Alivia Schultz, Columbus Catholic

Taylor Hogan, Columbus Catholic

Olivia Wardlow, Davenport Assumption

McKenna Hohenadel, Louisa-Muscatine (Ho-en-adel) Allie Timmons, Davenport Assumption Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine Lea Nelson, Davenport Assumption (captain)

Baseball:

Central Lee is just days away from competing in the 2019 State Baseball tournament.

The Hawks have earned the #4 seed and will take on #5 Des Moines Christian (28-8).

Central Lee earned their way to the tournament by defeating #1 Wilton in substate earlier this week, 14-0.

KILJ will have the game on Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. with Sports Director Nathan Bloechl.