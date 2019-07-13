Sports for July 13th, 2019

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team will look for some revenge tonight as they host Fairfield in a Class 4A playoff match-up. The Panthers lost earlier this month to the Trojans in what turned into a winner take all for the conference crown.

With a win tonight, Mount Pleasant would move into the region final. If they win that, then they’re off to state for the first time since 2017.

The Panthers will rely heavily throughout their playoff run on junior right-hander Sydni Coleman.

Coleman, a New London transfer, has helped guide the Panthers to a 23-12 record. This year she finished 16-6 with a 2.44 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .193 against her.

At the plate, Sam Broeker has enjoyed a breakout season. She led the Panthers with a .406 batting average.

Senior Anni Liechty has been up to her usual tricks, leading the Panthers with 40 runs batted in.

Tonight’s game can be heard here on KILJ as well as KILJ.com. Nathan Bloechl will have the call beginning at 6:55.

Other softball from our listening area last night:

• It was West Burlington upsetting #9 Camanche 4-0. West Burlington moves on to the Regional Final with a chance to earn a state trip.

• Wapello will also play for a right to move to the state softball tournament. They cruised by West Branch, 9-0.

• #2 Louisa-Muscatine defeated Centerville 1-0.

• Pekin outlasted Van Buren 4-3.

Baseball:

Mt. Pleasant beat out Solen, 3-2. Pitching for the Panther win was Jaxon Hoyle and Nik Coble.

Hitting

Clayton Lowery scored 2-3 with a RBI

Nik Coble hit a 2B

Jaxon Hoyle, 1B and RBI

Chase Lamm 1B

Bryce Anderson with 1B

The Panther record now goes to 20-10.