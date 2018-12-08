Sports December 8th, 2018

Mt Pleasant boys basketball played down at Keokuk last night. In the varsity game the Panthers won 56-48. Mt Pleasant had 4 players in double digit scoring. Keegan Kohorst led with 14 points, Rhett Zeglen had 13, Sam Beatty had 12, and Tucker Johnson had 10 points. The Panthers were leading at halftime 32-20 but the Chiefs drew it to within 5 points in the 4th quarter. Mt Pleasant improves to 2-3 on the season and today will play again up at Cedar Rapids Washington, JV game at 1 and varsity at 2:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com

In the JV boys game last night Mt Pleasant won 41-33. In the freshman game Mt Pleasant won 59-56 in a dramatic overtime game that almost went to 2OT. Sam Jerrel led with 19 points, Dawon Trent had 18, and Dylon Hagans had 12.

In the varsity girls game Mt Pleasant hosted Keokuk and lost to the Chiefs 64-45. Maddie Williamson led the Panthers with 27 points and Lydia Stewart had 8.

Local area boys basketball results:

-Columbus defeated Winfield-Mt Union 53-29

-Waco beat Central Lee 66-56

-Fairfield were winners 55-37 over Washington

-Wapello won 58-46 over Highland

-Danville beat Van Buren 84-68

-Des Moines Hoover rolled Ottumwa 52-38

-Albia won 54-34 over Centerville

Local area girls basketball results:

-Fairfield won 62-48 over Washington

-Central Lee beat Waco 57-32

-Winfield-Mt Union rolled to a 53-24 win over Columbus

-Highland won a close 47-41 game over Wapello

-Van Buren beat Danville 58-38

-Ottumwa dominated Des Moines Hoover 64-20

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Grinnell High School 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball playing at Cedar Rapids Washington. 1 and 2:30pm.

Iowa Wesleyan basketball will be making the longest conference road trip of the season. Today they play a double header at Spalding University in Louisville Kentucky. The Tigers women’s team is looking to keep their momentum rolling after picking up their first win of the season, they currently hold a 1-5 overall season record. Their game with Spalding will start at noon today. For the Tigers men’s team they are also 1-5 but looking to bounce back after losing to Webster University last weekend. Their game will start around 2pm today.