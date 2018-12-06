Sports December 6th, 2018

Austin Rebel of the Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team was selected as the November Student Athlete of the Month. The team competed in 5 games in November and Rebel averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds in those games. He also shot 58% from the field and had two double-doubles. In the game at Monmouth College Rebel scored 27 points and hauled in 14 rebounds to give the Tigers their first win of the season.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: Bowling has a varsity triangular with Washington and West Central at Iris Bowling Center 1pm

Varsity and JV Wrestling duals at Keokuk High School 6:30pm

Friday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball at Keokuk. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Freshman, JV, and Varsity girls basketball hosting Keokuk. 4:45, 6:15, and 7:45pm.

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Grinnell High School 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball playing at Cedar Rapids Washington. 1 and 2:30pm.

College basketball:

-Today is the big state rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State. The Cy-Hawk basketball game is being held in Carver Hawkeye Arena tonight at 7pm. The Hawkeyes come into the game 6-2 and looking to bounce back after a rough 90-68 loss at Michigan State earlier this week. Iowa is still ranked #18 in the AP Poll. Iowa State travels to Iowa City with a 7-1 overall season record, their only loss was to Arizona in the Maui Invitational. Cyclones still struggling to crack the top 25 rankings. Game time tonight is 7pm and pregame coverage will begin at 6 on 105.5fm and only the FM side as the AM side of KILJ is carrying the music for the Festival of Lights.