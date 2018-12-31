Sports December 31st, 2018

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team was back in action on Saturday after a 2 week break. On Saturday they hosted the University of Dubuque for a non-conference game and lost to the Spartans 80-63. Tigers had 3 players in double digit scoring in Jarryd Fernandes with a team high 15 points, Austin Banks had 14, and Austin Rebel scored 10 with 13 rebounds. Tigers shot 42% from the floor and 26% on three pointers. Their season record falls to 3-8 overall and will be playing on Wednesday night when they host a conference double header against Blackburn College, we will be broadcasting both the women’s and men’s games against the Beavers on 105.5fm and kilj.com starting at 5:30pm.

#24 Iowa State football played in the Alamo Bowl on Friday night and lost a close 28-26 game to #13 Washington State. Cyclones end the season 8-5 overall and finished 6-3 in Big 12 conference games.

Iowa football will be playing tomorrow in the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay Florida against Mississippi State. Game time will be 11am, pregame coverage will begin around 9:30am on 105.5fm and kilj.com

Mt Pleasant basketball will return to action on Friday January 4th. Varsity, JV, and freshman girls basketball will be hosting Washington in Panther Gym. While they host the Demons the boys teams will be on the road up at Washington for Varsity, JV, and freshman basketball.

On Saturday January 5th all three of the boys basketball teams will be playing. The freshman team will be playing at the Clark Field House against Burlington. The varsity and JV team will be at Central Lee.

That same Saturday the varsity bowling team will be in a tournament at Rose Bowl in Muscatine against Camanche, DeWitt Central, Durant, Independence, Louisa-Muscatine, Maquoketa, Sigourney Junior-Senior, Vinton-Shellsburg, and Washington.