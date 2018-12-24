Sports December 24th, 2018

Sports December 24th, 2018Written by Koehler Wendt on December 24, 2018
Mt Pleasant boys basketball hosted Fort Madison Friday night for their final game of 2018. Right before halftime Logan Rashid from Fort Madison hit a buzzer beating three pointer to put the Bloodhounds up 25-23 at the break. With 11 seconds left to play in the game and the Panthers up 55-52 the Bloodhounds missed their first shot but Rashid got the rebound and was fouled on a 3 pointer that went in with time expiring. He made the free throw and Fort Madison shocked Mt Pleasant 56-55. Sam Beatty was the top scorer for the Panthers with 23 points and Keegan Kohorst had 17. Panthers are 3-5 on the season and won’t play again until January 4th at Washington. In the JV game Mt Pleasant won 71-58. In the freshman game Fort Madison won 65-59, Dewon Trent had 20 points to lead the Panthers. The freshman team is now 2-3 on the season.
Down in Fort Madison things went a little different for the Mt Pleasant girls teams. The varsity squad won their first game of the season 55-54 in 2OT over the Bloodhounds., Maddie Williamson led the Panthers with 15 points and Sadie Carrasco had 14. The JV team won 35-28, Emma Rugg led the team with 9 points and 9 rebounds. The freshman team won 21-19, Kenna Lamm led the team with 12 points, 3 steals, and 9 rebounds.
Local area boys basketball results:
-New London beat West Burlington 68-53
-Louisa-Muscatine won in OT 77-71 over Winfield-Mt Union
-Mediapolis defeated Wapello 52-28
-Lone Tree dominated Columbus 83-30
-Danville won 83-54 over Central Lee
-Holy Trinity beat Cardinal 68-52
Local area girls basketball results:
-West Burlington defeated New London 57-39
-Louisa-Muscatine won 41-40 over Winfield-Mt Union
-Highland beat Iowa Mennonite 51-25
-Holy Trinity dominated Cardinal 61-27
-Central Lee beat Danville 42-32
-Mediapolis won 48-28 over Wapello