Sports December 22nd, 2018

Mt Pleasant boys basketball hosted Fort Madison last night for their final game of 2018. Right before halftime Logan Rashid from Fort Madison hit a buzzer beating three pointer to put the Bloodhounds up 25-23 at the break. With 11 seconds left to play in the game and the Panthers up 55-52 the Bloodhounds missed their first shot but Rashid got the rebound and was fouled on a 3 pointer that went in with time expiring. He made the free throw and Fort Madison shocked Mt Pleasant 56-55. Sam Beatty was the top scorer for the Panthers with 23 points and Keegan Kohorst had 17. Panthers are 3-5 on the season and won’t play again until January 4th at Washington.

In the JV game Mt Pleasant 71-58. In the freshman game Fort Madison won 65-59, Dewon Trent had 20 points to lead the Panthers. The freshman team is now 2-3 on the season.

Down in Fort Madison things went a little different for the Mt Pleasant girls teams. The varsity squad won their first game of the season 55-54, the JV team won 35-28, and the freshman team won 21-19.

Local area boys basketball results:

-New London beat West Burlington 68-53

-Louisa-Muscatine won in OT 77-71 over Winfield-Mt Union

-Mediapolis defeated Wapello 52-28

-Lone Tree dominated Columbus 83-30

Local area girls basketball results:

-West Burlington defeated New London 57-39

-Louisa-Muscatine won 41-40 over Winfield-Mt Union

-Highland beat Iowa Mennonite 51-25

-Holy Trinity dominated Cardinal 61-27

-Central Lee beat Danville 42-32

College Basketball:

Today the Iowa Hawkeyes will host Savannah State, game time is noon and pregame coverage will begin at 11am on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

The Iowa High School Football Coaches Association has selected the coaches for the 2019 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic. The South Head Coach is Butch Pedersen of West Branch and his assistant coaches are Shawn Striegel from Mt Pleasant, Cody Snitker of Iowa Valley Marengo, Ryan Hetzler of Wilton, Jared Jensen of Sigourney-Keota, and Adam Goodvin from Marshalltown. The North Head Coach is Jay Rozelboom of West Lyon and his assistant coaches are Dale Ploessl of Dubuque Senior, Dan Burke of Center Point-Urbana, Tin Van Regenmorter of Sioux Center, Andy Kleeman of Nevada, and Mark Fuhrman of South O’Brien. The game will be played on Saturday July 20th at 4pm in the UNI Dome. The coaches have selected 46 players for each squad but those rosters have not been announced yet.