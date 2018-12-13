Sports December 13th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball hosted Cornell College yesterday. At halftime the Tigers were leading 37-36 but were outscored 40-26 in the 2nd half to lose 76-63. Avree Clark led the Tigers with 16 points, Jarryd Fernandes had 14, and Austin Rebel scored 12 points with 11 rebounds. As a team the Tigers shot 33% from the floor and 25% on three pointers. The Rams had a pretty even attack with 4 players scoring in double digits but were led by former Mt Pleasant Panther Jordan Magnani. He scored a team high 14 points with 7 assists and 5 steals. Iowa Wesleyan is now 2-7 on the season and they will play this Saturday in a conference double header at Principia.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball hosting Fort Madison 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball playing at Fort Madison Middle School 4:30pm

Varsity Wrestling hosting Pack the Gym night vs Fort Madison 6:30pm

Friday: JV and Varsity girls basketball playing at Mediapolis 6pm and 7:30pm

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Regina High School 9am

JV Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Wilton High School at 9:30am

Varsity Bowling meet vs Fairfield at Flamingo Lanes 1:30pm

JV and Varsity girls basketball playing at Central Lee, 5 and 6:30pm