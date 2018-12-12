Sports December 12th, 2018

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball played at Keokuk yesterday. In the A game Keokuk won 39-31, leading scorer for Mt Pleasant was Andrea Lopreato with 12 points. In the B game Keokuk won 16-15, leading scorer for Mt Pleasant was Ashlie Bentler with 5 points.

7th grade boys basketball hosted Keokuk yesterday. The A team won 32-27, Payton Hagans led the team with 12 points. The B team won 18-8, Jurha Turner had 7 points to lead the team. Their last game of the season is coming up on Thursday at Fort Madison.

Local area boys basketball scores:

-#7 New London rallied back in the 4th quarter to defeat #10 Notre Dame 75-67. Tigers went on a 26-10 run to end the game and had 5 players score in double digits. Keontae Luckett led with 18 points, Grant Swanson had 16, Mason Porter had 13, Isaac McSorley had 13, and Darius Whaley scored 10. Gavin Kies led the Nikes with 25 points.

-West Burlington beat Central Lee 69-48. Falcons had 5 players score in double digits and were led by Reece Richards and Darian Johnson who both scored 13 points. TJ Stutes led Central Lee with 14 points.

-Danville held on to beat Waco 66-62. Max Wilcox led the Bears with 19 points and Nik Coble was the Warriors leading scorer with 19 points.

-Van Buren defeated Holy Trinity 61-57. Mason McDonough was the leading scorer for Van Buren with 18 points and the Crusaders were led by Brant Holtkamp with 12 points.

-Highland dominated Winfield-Mt Union 57-18. Mason McFarland had 18 points for the Huskies and Jared Arnold had 7 points for the Wolves.

-IMS beat Wapello 37-28. Jeremy Niemeyer was IMS’ top scorer with 17 points and Caden Thomas led Wapello with 16 points.

-Louisa-Muscatine won 62-48 over Mediapolis. Alex Yerington and Karson Cantrell combined for 34 points for L&M and Ben Wolgemuth led Mepo with 16 points.

Local area girls basketball scores:

-Notre Dame flew past New London in a 76-44 game. Katy Stephens led the Nikes and all scorers with 22 points. Layney Loyd led New London with 13 points.

-#12 Central Lee survived OT 68-62 over West Burlington. Emily Fuller led Central Lee with 21 points and Sydney Marlow also had 21 points for West Burlington.

-Mediapolis defeated L&M 68-44. Maya Johnson had 30 points for the Bullettes and Kylee Sanders had 23 points and 15 rebounds for L&M.

-Danville won 36-25 over Waco. Alyssa Pfadenhauer led the Bears with 11 points and Kristen Conley had 6 points to lead the Warriors.

-Highland rolled to a 54-21 win over Winfield-Mt Union. Abbie Miller and Alyson Stokes combined for 26 points for the Huskies and Ali Cockerham had 7 points for the Wolves.

-Wapello won a close 47-43 game over IMS. Eryka Dickey led Wapello with 14 points and Suzanna Yoder had 28 points for IMS.

-#11 Van Buren dominated Holy Trinity 71-38. Taryn Scheuermann messed around and got a triple double with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 blocked shots to lead Van Buren. Ashlynn Haas led Holy Trinity with 15 points.

-West Hancock beat Fort Madison 51-27. Myah Gray led West Hancock with 13 points and Maddie Rashid was the top Bloodhound scorer with 11 points.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame and former Danville Bear boys basketball coach Ken Laffoon will be inducted into the hall. Laffoon oversaw two dominant stretches at Danville after starting at Beach (North Dakota) and Midland, Wyoming, capping career in 2018 with 508-181 record. Bears qualified for seven state tournaments with Laffoon coaching, including 2001 and 2002 titles in Class 2A. Runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2012 followed by tourney berths in 2013, 2015, and 2016. He is entering the hall of fame with a prestigious class that also includes former NBA players Nick Collison who graduated from Iowa Falls and Kirk Hinrich who graduated from Sioux City West. The induction ceremony will take place on March 8th in Wells Fargo Arena during the state tournament.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball hosting Fort Madison 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball playing at Fort Madison Middle School 4:30pm

Varsity Wrestling hosting Pack the Gym night vs Fort Madison 6:30pm

Friday: Varsity girls basketball playing at Mediapolis 6pm

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Regina High School 9am

JV Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Wilton High School at 9:30am

Varsity Bowling meet vs Fairfield at Flamingo Lanes 1:30pm

JV and Varsity girls basketball playing at Central Lee, 5 and 6:30pm

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball will be in action tonight hosting Cornell College in Olan G Ruble Arena. The Tigers are 2-6 on the season and trying to keep momentum rolling after winning their last game at Knox College. Cornell College has a familiar name on their roster in Jordan Magnani. The freshman Ram and former Mt Pleasant Panther is averaging 5.9 points per game in his freshman season. Game time tonight is 7pm.