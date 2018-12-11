Sports December 11th, 2018

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame and former Danville Bear boys basketball coach Ken Laffoon will be inducted into the hall. Laffoon oversaw two dominant stretches at Danville after starting at Beach (North Dakota) and Midland, Wyoming, capping career in 2018 with 508-181 record. Bears qualified for seven state tournaments with Laffoon coaching, including 2001 and 2002 titles in Class 2A. Runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2012 followed by tourney berths in 2013, 2015, and 2016. He is entering the hall of fame with a prestigious class that also includes former NBA players Nick Collison who graduated from Iowa Falls and Kirk Hinrich who graduated from Sioux City West. The induction ceremony will take place on March 8th in Wells Fargo Arena during the state tournament.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball played at Knox College in Galesburg yesterday. Tigers returned home winners after a 77-64 performance. It was a whole team effort with 5 Tigers scoring in double digits. Austin Rebel led with 14 points, Avree Clark had 13, Alberto Torres had 11, and Jarryd Fernandes and Austin Banks both had 10 points each. As a team the Tigers shot 39% from the floor and 25% on 3 pointers. The team improves to 2-6 on the season and they will be back in action on Wednesday night hosting Cornell College game time will be 7pm.

Mt Pleasant JV wrestling was on the road yesterday at City High to wrestle in a tournament. Out of 14 teams the Panthers finished 11th with 50 points, Pleasant Valley was 1st with 131. Here are the Mt Pleasant results:

Carson Coleman finished 1st in Division 4 by going 3-0 with 13 points and winning by major decision, decision, and fall.

Conner Coleman was 3rd in Division 8 with 3 points, he won 1 match by decision. Tyler Raub finished 1st in Division 9 with 15 points, he went 3-0 and won by major decision, and two falls.

Jeff Taylor finished 3rd in Division 21 with 5 points, he won 1 match by medical forfeit.

Gannon McNamee was 2nd in Division 22 with 8 points, he won two matches by decision and fall.

Oscar Lopez was 4th in Division 29 with 0 points.

Trevor Wellington was 2nd in Division 35 with 3 points, he won one match by decision.

Sam Carrasco was 3rd in Division 36 with 3 points, he won one match by decision.

Chase Adams was 3rd in Division 41 with 0 points.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: 8th grade girls basketball at Keokuk Middle School 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball hosting Keokuk 4:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade girls basketball hosting Fort Madison 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball playing at Fort Madison Middle School 4:30pm

Varsity Wrestling hosting Pack the Gym night vs Fort Madison 6:30pm

Friday: JV and Varsity girls basketball playing at Mediapolis at 6 and 7:30pm

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Regina High School 9am

JV Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Wilton High School at 9:30am

Varsity Bowling meet vs Fairfield at Flamingo Lanes 1:30pm

JV and Varsity girls basketball playing at Central Lee, 5 and 6:30pm