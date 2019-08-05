Sports, August 5th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Football:

New London’s Keontae Luckett is ready to make a difference at the University of Iowa this fall. The former Tiger is entering his freshman season with the Hawkeyes after helping lead New London to an 8-man State Championship.

Luckett, listed at 5’10, 180, will compete in the running back room as a walk-on this year.

Last year, Luckett rushed for over 1,500 yards while scoring 26 touchdowns on the ground, adding three more through the air.

He told hawkeyeinsider.com earlier this year that his decision to walk-on at Iowa was really a simple one.

“[I chose Iowa] because the way they treated me and my family made me really feel at home” Luckett said.

“Iowa treats the walk-ons like they are on scholarship, there’s no discrimination,” said Luckett. “Also, the way they carry their program. They always have strong seasons and improve many guys every season.” (via hawkeyeinsider.com)

Luckett is the ninth member of Iowa’s 2019 walk-on class joining Quinn Schulte, Willie O’Hara, Spencer Daufeldt (dow-felt), Zach Kluver, Lucas Amaya, Nick DeJong, Kyler Fisher, and Taylor Fox.

Iowa opens up their 2019 season on August 31st against Miami (OH.). KILJ-FM is your home for Hawkeye football this fall.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is not shying back from the spotlight after his Cyclone football team was picked to finish 3rd in the Big 12 race.

Campbell met with reporters at last week’s Cyclone Media Day and said the foundation of the Cyclone program is strong enough to sustain winning, after back-to-back eight win seasons.

SPORTSCUT

Even as outsiders questioned the process or the credibility of the program through the first couple of seasons under Campbell, he told reporters that confidence never wavered from his staff or his players.

SPORTSCUT2

The Cyclones will begin their 2019 season at home versus the University of Northern Iowa and KILJ-AM is your home for Iowa State baseball this fall.

College Volleyball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger volleyball team will begin their first season under new head coach Aleksandra Popovic this fall.

Popovic had been the assistant at Wesleyan and during her time as assistant helped guide Sierra Howard become the school record holder in digs and the team earn the most wins since the 2014 season.

Popovic grew up playing volleyball in Serbia and played for many different club teams in her hometown of Belgrade.

She came to the states to continue her volleyball career and education and first played at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri.

At Mineral Area, Popovic helped the team make history by winning the Region XVI title for the first time ever and went on to the National Tournament and finished 10th in the nation.

Following her two years at Mineral Area, she went on to further her education and volleyball career at Campbellsville University.

“We are excited to promote Coach Popovic to head volleyball coach,” said Director of Athletics, Derek Zander.

“The future of the Tiger volleyball program is in good hands under Coach Popovic. I am excited to watch her continue to make strides in the overall success of the program.”

The Tiger volleyball team will open up their season on Thursday, August 29th against Faith Baptist Bible College at home.

Match time is set for 6:00 p.m.