Sports, August 31st, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

The Mount Pleasant Panther football team started their season with a bang.

The Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 lead behind two rushing touchdowns by Jack Johnson and added 28 points in the second half defeating #10 Clear Creek-Amana, 42-20 at Clipper Stadium last night.

Mount Pleasant racked up 279 yards of offense en route the victory.

The offensive line paved the way to victory for the Panthers, with Logan Bass piling up 96 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, while Jack Johnson accumulated 51 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Brody Bender, in his first varsity start, completed 8-of-13 passes for 149 yards and two scores in the win.

Clear Creek climbed into the game in the early parts of the 3rd quarter following a Panther fumble, Gage Freeman punched it in from a yard out and the extra point was blocked, making it a 14-6 game.

From that point, Mount Pleasant would score 21 unanswered points to take a 35-6 lead into the 4th quarter before the Clippers would add two garbage time scores.

Clear Creek tallied just 231 yards of total offense in the loss, averaging only 3.7 per play.

The Panther defense played fast, physical and assignment sound football in the victory.

It’s the 2nd time in three years that the Panthers have started the season with a win at Clipper Field, doing so two years prior.

Mount Pleasant, 1-0, will host Pella next week at home.

KILJ will have coverage beginning one half hour prior to kickoff.

Other area and district scores from last night: