Sports, August 2nd, 2019

Volleyball:

The Winfield-Mount Union volleyball team will be giving back to the community this weekend.

Your WMU volleyball team will be selling popsicles during Crooked Creek Days.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Stop by and see them and get a cool refreshing treat all for a great cause at Crooked Creek Days.

Iowa Wesleyan:

Several Iowa Wesleyan student-athletes are in attendance at the X-Games in Minneapolis.

In total, eight students and three leaders will all be a part of the program this year as X-games descends on downtown Minneapolis for a four-day event involving athletes from around the world.

On Wednesday, the students were able to take a tour of the U.S. Bank Stadium and meet the athletes of the X Games.

The X Games are an annual “Olympic” style event, featuring the world’s best skateboarders, motocross and other various extreme sport athletes.

Iowa Wesleyan has also announced their early move-in schedule for various student-athletes.

The Tigers announced that early move in day for Tiger football players will be Tuesday, August 13th, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Men’s and women’s soccer will move in on Friday, August 16th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Men’s and women’s cross country will follow on Sunday, August 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The last of the four major fall sports, volleyball, will move in on Tuesday, August 20th, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Baseball:

State baseball continues rolling on at Principal Park in Des Moines today, with action resuming in Class 3A and 4A.

Yesterday, the state title games were set in 1A and 2A.

In 1A:

Newman Catholic, Mason City 10, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 0 (5 innings)

10, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 0 (5 innings) Alburnett 4, St. Mary’s, Remsen 3

The state title game will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and feature #1 Newman Catholic, Mason City (37-3) vs. #2 Alburnett (34-5)

In 2A:

Van Meter 3, West Sioux, Hawarden 0

3, West Sioux, Hawarden 0 North Linn, Troy Mills 3, Des Moines Christian 0

The 2A title will be settled between #1 North Linn, Troy Mills (40-5) and #2 Van Meter (33-3) at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Today’s action in 3A will see:

#1 Xavier, Cedar Rapids (39-2) vs. #4 Marion (33-5)

#2 Assumption, Davenport (32-4) vs. #3 Central DeWitt (37-3)

And in 4A:

#2 Iowa City, West (34-7) vs. #6 Urbandale (29-14)

#1 Johnston (34-5) vs. #4 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (31-11)

Iowa State Cyclones:

Yesterday the Iowa State Cyclone football team held their annual media day festivities.

The expectations for the Clones have never been higher.

After back-to-back eight win seasons the Cyclones are predicted to finish third in the Big-12 and sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy is a huge reason why.

Taking the reins last year, Purdy finished 7-2 as a starter and will look to make a big jump heading into his second season.

He’ll have a familiar face to lean on, by the way.

Former quarterback Kyle Kempt was hired this off-season as an offensive analyst.

Iowa State opens against UNI on August 31st and KILJ-AM is your home for Cyclone football all throughout the fall.