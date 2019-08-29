Sports, August 29th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

We are just one day away from the opener of the 2019 Mount Pleasant High School football opener between the Panthers and the #10 Clear Creek-Amana Clippers.

Tomorrow’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and can be heard right here on KILJ.

The Panthers will look to get off to a hot start under new quarterback Brody Bender.

Mount Pleasant will rely heavily on their veteran offensive line to lead the way for the offensive attack.

Henry Lutovsky, a Division I recruit, along with Cooper Pullis, Brent Baccam and Keegan Cohorts all return with significant veteran experience.

Now senior wide receiver Rylan Seberg will also figure to have a big role offensively. Seberg led the team with 657 yards receiving last season on 39 catches.

He also had four touchdowns.

Mount Pleasant is seeking their first playoff bid in the last nine years.

Other returning starters include:

Logan Bass

Jayden Davis

Kyle Samples

Khang Truong

Klayton Kleinkopf

Other Class 3A District 6 games:

Fairfield at Knoxville

Fort Madison vs. Central Lee

Keokuk at Davis County

Solon at Mount Vernon

Washington at Marion

Other area games:

Mediapolis vs. West Burlington

WACO, Winfield-Mount Union, New London IDLE

Mount Pleasant JV Football will also begin their season tonight, they’ll take on Clear Creek-Amana tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

High School Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team will look to get into the win column tonight when they travel to Ottumwa.

The Panthers will lock horns with Davis County and Ottumwa beginning tonight at 5:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant enters tonight 0-2 after falling to Muscatine and Burlington earlier this week in Muscatine.

College Football:

(Associated Press) — Michigan transfer receiver Oliver Martin has been cleared to play this season for Iowa, starting with Saturday’s opener against Miami (Ohio).

The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes said Wednesday that Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by the NCAA and the Big Ten.

Martin, a graduate of Iowa City West High, caught 11 passes for the Wolverines in 2018.

But a change at offensive coordinator and a desire to return home led Martin to transfer to Iowa this summer.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said this week Martin would play if he was ruled eligible for this weekend’s game.