Sports, August 27th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

We are just days away from the Mount Pleasant Panthers kicking things off with 3A #10 Clear Creek-Amana on Friday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Clippers return a talented core from a team a year ago that finished 8-2 and 4-1 in district play.

Included in those returners are two 1st Team All-District players in DE T.J. Bollers and LB J.J Denny.

Denny finished last year with 59.5 total tackles and two sacks.

Bollers, a Des Moines Register All-State selection, finished with 2 touchdowns offensively and 45.5 total tackles as well as 13 tackles for loss.

The Clippers return two All-District offensive lineman from a year ago as well in Xavi Hernandez and Eric Zierke.

Senior wide receiver Sam Stevens is their final returning All-District player.

The speedster caught 27 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns a season ago.

The question mark for Clear Creek-Amana is their quarterback position.

Third-year Head Coach Gabe Bakker told KILJ that he anticipates multiple quarterbacks to get a look in Friday’s game, including Ryan Navera and Ben Swails.

You can hear Friday’s game right here on KILJ, with myself and the coach, Kent Bennett.

High School Volleyball:

It was a busy night of volleyball yesterday at the WACO volleyball tournament.

The 8-team pool play tournament featured WACO, Columbus, Pekin, Wapello, Centerville, Van Buren, West Burlington and Sigourney.

Van Buren and WACO each went 3-0 in pool play and met in the championship.

Van Buren defeated WACO 2-1 in the finals; winning 25-19 in game one, falling in game two 25-15 and then securing the championship in third set 15-10.

Mount Pleasant volleyball also got underway last night. The Panthers dropped both of their games in the Muscatine triangular — losing 25-10 and 25-22 to Muscatine and 25-20, 25-11 to Burlington.

Panther volleyball will be back at it Thursday evening at Ottumwa, taking on Ottumwa and Davis County.

College Football:

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says the focus in practice has shifted toward Northern Iowa.

The Cyclones and Panthers meet in the season opener this Saturday in Ames.

“We are really heavy on the UNI focus, we kind of know what the type of program they are, and that’s a credit to you better be ready to go out and play football. They’re a team with [good] attitude and effort” head coach Matt Campbell told reporters.

The good news for Iowa State is that this has been a relatively injury-free camp, something not many programs across the nation can say.

“This has been the most physical camp I’ve been a part of and really with the physicality we’ve had we are in fairly good shape health wise” Campbell explained.

Kick-off between Iowa State and Northern Iowa will be at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

You can hear all the action right here on KILJ-AM beginning with the Cyclone Kick-Off Show at 9:00 a.m.