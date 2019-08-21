Sports, August 21st, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team is looking for continued improvement entering head coach Michael Richtman’s fourth season.

The Tigers return four All-UMAC players including first-team all-conference running back Stafford Lewis.

Richtman says Lewis will be a big part of the program’s turnaround.

“You know he averaged over six yards per carry last year, had some injury issues, just some nagging stuff, but he’s in a lot better shape right now” Richtman explained.

Wesleyan finished 1-9 last year, but the Tigers had a lead or were tied in the 4th quarter in three games last year that they ended up dropping.

Richtman said this year’s message is all about finishing.

“We’ve talked a lot about how we were positions late in games last year to win and probably should have won but didn’t.”

“It’s about finishing, playing more mature — and I think we’re getting some of that with the leadership from our older guys.”

Iowa Wesleyan will also feature a few KILJ area athletes this season, including defensive back and former Central Lee standout Chase Tennant.

Tennant says other area football players should not dismiss joining the program at Iowa Wesleyan and being a part of the turnaround.

“If you’re willing to work hard and come in and compete this is your opportunity” Tennant said to KILJ.

“Coach Daniels doesn’t care if you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior so if you want to come in and compete and earn a starting spot this is your opportunity.”

The Tigers will open up on the road, September 7th at Cornell College.

Staying in college football, the Iowa Hawkeyes are in full preparation for their season opening contest against the Redhawks of Miami of Ohio.

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley has never been more in command of the Hawkeye offense.

The strong-armed signal caller enters his third season as the starter and could become Iowa’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes by the end of the season.

“The biggest thing is just relying on your teammates, because they’re the ones that will help you do that, but I just don’t really think about that and just do everything I can to help the team win” Stanley said.

After finishing 9-4 a year ago, including a win in the Outback Bowl, Stanley says the Hawkeyes hope to make a serious run in the Big Ten west division.

“We’re just focused on getting better each and every day, we see guys out here each day running routes after practice and getting on the JUGS machine and it’s to get to that level.”

High School Football:

We are just days away from kicking off the 2019 KILJ High School Football Broadcast Schedule with defending 8-man state champion New London taking on Williams Bay (WI).

Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett, will have the call in Wisconsin this Saturday.

Kick-off is slated for 5:00 p.m.

Air-time is set for 4:45 p.m.