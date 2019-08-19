Sports, August 19th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

We are just days away from the high school football season kicking off and the New London Tiger football taking on Williams Bay in Wisconsin.

Last year’s 8-man state champions, the Tigers have their sights set on a second straight crown and have several key returning starters ready to guide them back to the UNI Dome.

Leading that charge will be:

Jaxon Allen

Gabe Carter

Nick Francis

Gavin Holmes

Shea Summerfield

Caydin Wahls

Of course, the Tigers will be without the services of all-state running back Keontae Luckett, who traded in the black and gold of New London for the black and gold of the University of Iowa.

Luckett rushed for over 1500 yards last year and scored 26 touchdowns. New London will also have a new man under center after graduating Isaac McSorley last year.

McSorley was other-worldly last season, throwing for 26 scores while rushing for 23 more.

Head Coach and New London alum Mark McSorley is ready to accept the challenge of replacing those two stars as he embarks on his 3rd season as the skipper.

He’s accumulated an 18-4 career record and was named the 8-man Coach of the Year in the state last season.

The first man up in trying to replace Luckett’s production would have been senior tailback Jordan Johnson.

Johnson was terrific in his own right last season, rushing for 714 yards on 100 total totes and 11 scores.

Alas, the Hawkeye reported that Johnson suffered an apparent torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, meaning he could miss the entire season.

Shea Summerfield then, might have to be the workhorse this season.

Summerfield was the team’s fourth leading rusher last season rushing for 150 yards on just 16 carries and two scores.

With all the being said, the strength of New London might be their offensive line this season, head coach Mark McSorley told KILJ.

”We will have our whole line returning this year and a lot of players who went for significant playing time last year” McSorley told KILJ.

And as every good team and coach knows, success on Friday’s comes Monday-thru-Friday in the weight facility, something New London hit hard this off-season.

“Our offseason this year showed great results, we had a lot of players make significant gains in the weight room and our work ethic was outstanding.”

Despite winning the state title last year in 8-man, New London is not satisfied and are hungry for more than just a taste of the top.

“We know that defending a state champion won’t be easy” McSorley explained, “but the players are embracing the challenge.”

New London will open up the season this year at Williams Bay (WI) on the borders of beautiful Lake Geneva.

Kick-off will be Saturday, August 24th at 5:00 p.m.

You can hear that game right here on KILJ.

Softball:

An area coach and a Mount Pleasant pitcher were honored by the Burlington Hawkeye last week for their exploits this softball season.

Wapello Arrow head coach Ashley Hahnbaum was named the Hawkeye Softball Coach of the Year while Mount Pleasant’s Sydni Coleman was honored in the utility portion of the All-Hawkeye list.

Hahnbaum restored the Arrows to dominance a mere five years after she donned the blue and gold of the Arrows.

Hahnbaum guided Wapello to the Class 2A State Softball tournament for the first time in 20 years and will return all but two starters from this year’s team.

Coleman, a New London transfer, was everything Mount Pleasant could have asked for and then some as she helped the Panthers win 23 games.

Coleman went 16-7 this year with an ERA of 2.51.

She struck out 62 while opponents hit just .195 against her.

Coleman was also terrific with the bat, hitting .358 with one home run and 30 runs batted in. Just a junior, Coleman will look to anchor Mount Pleasant next summer.