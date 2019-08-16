Sports, August 16th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Football:

The Mount Pleasant football team will have a different look on offense this year, but the expectations remain the same.

Despite the graduation loss of three-year starting quarterback Zach Beason and all but one pass-catcher, the Panthers will look to carve out a new identity on the offensive side of the ball.

Head Coach Shawn Striegel, now in his 7th season as head coach, will rely on returning starters — all ten of them — this season:

Brett Baccam

Logan Bass

Jayden Davis

Keegan Kohorst

Kyle Samples

Rylan Seberg

Khang Truong

Klayton Kleinkopf

Henry Lutovsky

Cooper Pullis

Samples was the team’s second leading rusher a season ago, rushing for 278 yards on 38 attempts and four touchdowns. The team’s leading receiver, Rylan Seberg, also returns for his senior year.

Seberg was torching everybody last year accumulating 657 yards through the air and four touchdowns.

He’ll have a new signal-caller, however.

Brody Bender is the front-runner to be tabbed the starting quarterback this season.

Bender played sparingly behind Zach Beason last season attempting just 14 passes and completing 6 of them for 97 total yards.

The Panthers do have one of the best offensive lines in southeast Iowa which will most definitely help in the transition to Bender behind center.

Mount Pleasant returns four starting offensive linemen — the stability there could anchor their offense this season.

“[We] have a very competitive schedule this year” head coach Shawn Striegel told KILJ.

His team will battle state powers Clear Creek-Amana and Pella right out of the chute. Clear Creek-Amana has one of the states most sought after recruits in defensive end T.J. Bollers.

Pella, well, they’re Pella.

“Our JV team last year had a very successful campaign so those underclassmen will need to step up and fill several starting positions this season” said Striegel.

“We just need to take things game by game this season.”

Mount Pleasant at a glance:

District: 3A-6

Assistant Coaches: Mike Wilson, Scott Stribe, Tyler Rodgers, John Pullis, Mike Beason, Rocco Russo, Nick Maynard, Chad Setterstrom

2018 Record: 5-4

2018 District Record: 3-2

2019 Schedule:

8/30: @ Clear Creek-Amana

9/6: Pella

9/13: @ Central Lee of Donnellson

9/20: @ Ottumwa

9/27: Fairfield

10/4: @ Keokuk

10/11: Solon

10/18: Fort Madison

10/25: @ Washington

M.D. Daniels Impresses Early for IW:

There will be a new defensive coordinator on the sidelines for Iowa Wesleyan football this year and so far, so good.

Athletic Director Derek Zander said he’s been impressed with Daniels thus far and believes he connects with the student-athletes very well.

Zander met with KILJ Thursday as a part of the Tiger Nation radio show.

“So far my interactions with him have been great. I had an opportunity to meet with him [yesterday] at the conditioning test and he was getting after it” Zander said.

He will be replacing Joe Stubbs, who leaves big shoes to fill, but Zander believes Daniels is the right man to move forward.

“Joe Stubbs will be missed, but I think we found a good one [in Daniels] to continue that.”

Daniels comes to Iowa Wesleyan after serving in the same capacity at Ranger High School in Ranger, Texas.

Iowa Wesleyan begins their 2019 season September 7th at Cornell College.