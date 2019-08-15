Sports, August 15th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Football:

Nick Ehret begins his 3rd season as the head man of the Central Lee High School football team and the only thing he’s preaching is improvement.

Last year was a tough a season for the Hawks, finishing 0-9.

But yesterday is now history, and that’s the message that Ehret is telling his team heading into 2019.

Competing in Class 2A District 6, the Hawks have their sights set on internal improvement and have a strong group of returning starters to help build out that nucleus.

In total, Central Lee has nine returning starters:

Zach Waldorf

David Vance

Evan Pohren

Adam Boeck

Dalton Westercamp

Dylan Stuecker

Jonny Snider

J. Stutes

Masan Schau

Included in that list is quarterback Evan Pohren who threw for 625 yards last season. Now a senior, Pohren will be asked to make up for the losses of senior running back Tyler Hopp.

Hopp lead the Hawks to the 2019 State Baseball tournament this summer and was an All-State Honoree.

Last football season, Hopp was Central Lee’s leading rusher with 665 yards and 5 scores.

Now a senior, Dalton Westercamp will look to fill Hopp’s shoes.

Westercamp finished second on the team in rushing last season, totaling 188 yards and a score.

“We are hoping to bounce back from a tough 2018 season. We return a lot of our skill players after being a very young team last year. We have a tough schedule, and our lack of depth is a concern. Any success we have this year will be based on how the guys we bring back have matured.” (via Head Coach Nick Ehret)

Central Lee Hawks at a glance:

District: 2A 6

Assistant Coaches: Tucker Seyb, Tyler Bryant, Evan Swanson

2018 Record: 0-9

2018 District Record: 0-5

Central Lee will open up their 2019 season August 30th, with a road tilt at Fort Madison, kick-off is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Their home opener will be on September 13th against Mount Pleasant.

Some other area football notes from the notebook:

Due to low numbers, the Fairfield Trojans will not play a junior varsity schedule. They will play a freshman curtain raiser prior to their varsity games on Friday nights, but there will be no true JV schedule.

Fort Madison will not be playing freshman games, so their home games will begin at 7 p.m. They will of course, be playing a JV and Varsity schedule.

Iowa State Looking to Replace Montgomery:

Kene Nwangwu is hoping to do more than just shine on special teams at Iowa State this season.

The redshirt junior is part of a crowded field hoping to replace David Montgomery — who was selected in the 3rd round of this year’s NFL Draft — as the Cyclones’ starting running back.

As one of the more veteran player Nwangwu hopes to provide more leadership.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys coming in, I want to make sure I can be a leader to them and making sure they’re progressing too is something I’m going to hold to myself” Nwangwu explained when meeting with reporters this week.

Nwangwu said it’s an awesome to time to be a Cyclone. The program has made huge strides since his freshman season.

“I came here and have been impressed with the culture Coach Campbell has set, and there is a lot of really great player leadership, as well.”

Iowa State has been picked to finish 3rd in the Big 12 this season.

They open up their 2019 schedule at home against Mark Farley’s University of Northern Iowa Panthers on August 31st at 11:00 a.m.

You can hear that game here on KILJ-AM.