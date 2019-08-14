Sports, August 14th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Football:

The Mediapolis Bulldog football team is ready to make some noise this season, but for head coach Brian Borrison, well, that’s just expected.

Borrison is in his 13th season as the lead man at Mediapolis, and over that span he’s lost just over two games per season.

Last year, it was more of the same for the Bulldogs in Class 1A District 5. Mediapolis finished 8-2 and 4-1 in the district before bowing out to Bellevue, 49-14.

Mediapolis returns eleven starters from last season:

Briar Johnson

Blake Osborne

Daryun Kreft

Keegan Akers

Kye Borrison

Wyatt Wilkerson

Klay Foster

Owen Timmerman

Caden Benz

Bryce Martin

Bo Hightower

Josh Darbyshire

Head Coach Brian Borrison believes his team’s biggest strength will be their strength at the skill positions heading into this season.

He’ll have to replace last year’s starting quarterback Cauy Massner, whom he lost due to graduation.

Briar Johnson will be the first man up. Johnson attempted 27 passes last year and threw for 202 yards and two scores last year.

Mediapolis figures to lean on senior running back Zach Osborne. Osborne, a terrific baseball player for the Bulldogs this summer, rushed for 1,160 yards last year and 10 scores. Briar Johnson also rushed for 10 touchdowns last season and 591 yards.

“We have set some pretty high goals as a team. We hope to get better each and every day to get a chance to reach those goals. This group is hungry to build off of the success of last year’s team” said head coach Brian Borrison.

Mediapolis will begin their season on August 30th, hosting West Burlington-Notre Dame.

Mediapolis at a Glance:

District: 1A 5

Assistant Coaches: Darren Steffener, Dave Pierson, Jeff Martin, Todd Borrison, Jacob Darbyshire, Rob Rhum, Shawn Timmerman, John Hull

2018 Record: 8-2

2018 District Record: 4-1

Epenesa Believes in Iowa’s Defense:

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker says the defensive line may have more depth than expected after losing several key players to the NFL.

A.J. Epenesa — whose father was a standout at Iowa Wesleyan — and Chauncey Golston are looking to step into fulltime spots at defensive end after combining for 14 sacks last season.

Epenesa led the Big Ten in sacks as a sophomore and Parker says he is ready to become an every down player.

He met with reporters last week for media day.

“We’ve got some great guys coming in behind me and Chauncey. We got some guys that can play and it’s just a matter of getting them reps in practice and getting them reps on the field” Epenesa explained.

Epenesa believes the Hawks will have another solid defense in 2019.

“I think we can be really good. I think we have some holes to fix up, but I think we can really compete with anybody.”

The Hawkeyes will get a good test of that defense as they open up against Miami (OH.) at Kinnick Stadium on August 31st.

Tiger Nation Returns:

The Tiger Nation radio show is returning this week, athletic director Derek Zander announced. Zander will be the first guest on the show that touches on all things Iowa Wesleyan University athletics.

The program will air on Thursday’s on KILJ.

The month of August will feature previews on the various fall sports, the 21st will be volleyball, the 28th will be men’s and women’s soccer and on September 4th football.

Be sure to be on the look-out for Tiger Nation and for more on Iowa Wesleyan sports, log on to iwtigers.com