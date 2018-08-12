SPORTS AUGUST 12, 2018

The Grandview Little League baseball team from Des Moines knows about survival and now it’s going to the Little League World Series.The east Des Moines squad beat North Dakota, 7-4, Saturday in Westfield, Indiana, to advance to next week’s Little League World Series. It was the fourth straight elimination game the team won in this week’s double-elimination tournament. Grandview lost to North Dakota, 4-1, on Monday, but beat Missouri, 2-1, on Tuesday, beat Kansas, 14-0, on Thursday and then defeated Minnesota, 6-2, on Friday. Those wins set up yesterday’s rematch.

While much of the pre-race talk centered on Kyle Larson and Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet consistently had the fastest car all week at the Knoxville, Iowa speedway. Sweet took the pole for last nights A-Main race. Then he won the whole thing, Sweet held off Schatz on a green-white checkered finish for his first Knoxville Nationals title at Knoxville Raceway. The win nets him a $150,000 purse.

Brooks Koepka’s in the driver’s seat, Tiger Woods is in the rearview and a bunch of other top talents are pursuing the Wanamaker Trophy heading into the final round of the 100th edition of the PGA Championship. Koepka, who won the last two playings of the U.S. Open, holds a 2-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round. The Floridian has clearly been the best player through 54 holes and is in prime position to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only players to win the U.S. Open and the PGA in the same year. But 10 players are within four shots of Koepka, including six major champions, one of them being Woods, winner of 14 majors. With the Bellerive Course outside of St. Louis on the soft side, birdies should be aplenty, so the makings for a shootout today are there